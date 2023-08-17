OK! Exclusive: Vivian Nicole Tesler Releases Her Debut Disco Single 'Discomatic'

The new track is now available for download and streaming nationwide on all platforms. Speaking more about it, Vivan tells us, “I want to thank the most talented cats that helped create this project from a vision to reality. Jason Brawner my producer played an integral part in the creation of this vision. He brought all the elements together to create the exact feel and sound we were looking for. Mitchell Palmer my brilliant writing partner and friend, thank you for incorporating all your brilliance while creating the album. Robert Berry, an absolute genius, multi talented musician and vocalist who has an extensive catalogue of his own with Ambrosia and Emerson, Lake, and Palmer. Robert was responsible for all the instrumentation we hear on the record live. Thom Duell, a world renowned vocal recording coach and vintage vocal arranger worked with me extensively and diligently to produce the vocal arrangement we were looking for. I also want to thank my husband Adam and my late mother Adriana, my father Paul, my sister Janet, and my late grandmother Notela, for their unwavering belief in me.”

While the single is now out, DISCOMATIC the album is set to fully release shortly through the rest 2023. Keep it to OK! and to Vivian’s Instagram page for all the updates as they happen!