Fancy Florida Fun! Live it up in Luxury at The 'W' Fort Lauderdale
I need to forget, so take me to Florida , I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida. Florida ,is one hell of a drug. Florida, can I use you up?
These are the words of arguably the most famous singer in the world right now, Taylor Swift ,who belts out these exact lyrics in her 'The Tortured Poets Department' song - "FLORIDA!!!" , ( Always in capital letters, Always with three exclamation points- we don't make the rules, Taylor Swift does). Now if the undisputed current Queen of pop is recommending an escape to Florida, you know it's going to be a good time ,and what better way to take in the sunshine state than by staying in the incredible luxury of the W Fort Lauderdale.
Stepping into W Fort Lauderdale feels like entering a world of modern luxury and chic style, all while been only meters away from the crisp yellow sand and ocean blue waves outside the doors. The hotel's sleek, contemporary design creates an inviting atmosphere from the moment you arrive where you immediately feel right at home. With 517 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, offering stunning views of either the Atlantic Ocean or the Intracoastal Waterway, you're surrounded by comfort ,elegance and an incredible view at all times.
One of the highlights of W Fort Lauderdale is its rooftop oasis pool deck, that is perfect for soaking up the Florida sunshine while enjoying panoramic views of the water. The WET Deck features a beautiful sleek pool, comfortable plush cabanas, and attentive poolside service where all your needs can be taken care of. Whether you're enjoying a refreshing cocktail or a meal from the nearby restaurant, the WET Deck offers a relaxing escape from the everyday life and a real taste of that luxury lifestyle you may be craving.
And as the sun sets and the stars come out to play, W Fort Lauderdale transforms into a nightlife scene that's as vibrant as it is unforgettable ,whether that be by the pool on the WET deck dancing under the stars or mingling with fellow guests at the inside Living Room Bar while taking in a nightcap cocktail. There's always a vibe to be had at W Fort Lauderdale, no matter what kind of night you may be looking for.
When it comes to dining experiences, W Fort Lauderdale leaves nothing to be desired with the hotel boasting a wide range of dining options, each offering a unique culinary journey that has something for everybody's tastes and diet restrictions.
At Steak 954, steak lovers can rejoice in the chance to savor the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef, expertly prepared and served alongside decadent sides and sauces. With its chic ambiance and waterfront location, this modern steakhouse is the perfect setting for a romantic dinner or celebratory meal with that added touch of classiness.
For those craving a taste of the Mediterranean, El Vez serves up a vibrant menu of Mexican-inspired dishes with a coastal twist. From fresh ceviche and guacamole to sizzling fajitas and mouthwatering tacos, every bite is a fiesta for the palate. And with its lively atmosphere and stunning ocean views, El Vez is the ideal spot for gathering with friends or enjoying a casual meal with family.
As Taylor Swift's ERAS tour makes it way to FLORIDA!!! this Fall ,the W Fort Lauderdale is running an ERA'S filled experience to gear up all the Swifties for the concert tour finally hitting the sunshine state. From October 18 to 20, W Fort Lauderdale invites you to immerse yourself in a Swiftie-filled extravaganza with an exclusive package tailored just for concertgoers.The hotel is offering a specialized experience featuring themed cocktails and VIP transportation to and from the venue each night.
Throughout the weekend of the shows, W Fort Lauderdale will be buzzing with excitement with a lineup of pop-up activations where guests will be able to snap memorable moments at 'Eras' stations designed for perfect photo-ops and indulge in Swift-themed karaoke and a fabulous drag brunch that celebrates Taylor's music in style. And of course for those craving a creative touch, t-shirt and friendship bracelet-making stations await so you can be armed and ready with all your friendship bracelets to exchange once you make it to the venue.
To secure your spot in this Swiftie paradise, Book Now using code 'PK9' during the concert dates (2-night minimum stay required). Don't miss out on this chance to blend luxury with Taylor Swift fandom at W Fort Lauderdale.
With its perfect blend of luxury accommodations, world-class dining, and vibrant poolside party scene, W Fort Lauderdale hotel sets the stage for an unforgettable vacation experience in Fort Lauderdale. From the moment you arrive until the moment you have to reluctantly bid farewell, every aspect of your stay is designed to delight, relax and inspire, leaving you with the vacation experience you've likely dreamed about .
So why wait? Come experience the Sunshine State and the magic of W Fort Lauderdale for yourself and discover the true meaning of luxury travel by the beach, in FLORIDA!!!