From A Small Canadian Village To Eminence: Waifu Mia Is Taking Over TikTok
With over 750 million monthly users, TikTok is undoubtedly the fastest-growing social media platform. Since its launch in September 2016, TikTok has grown tremendously, with reports indicating more potential growth. Like any other platform, TikTok has also presented an opportunity for influencers to expand their careers while giving a platform to unknown names such as Khabi Lame, who have since conquered the world with their content. Following on the same path to global fame is Waifu Mia, a Canadian-born influencer and content creator.
With a million TikTok followers and over 10 million likes, Waifu Mia stands out as one top influencers dominating the space. She grew her presence on social media by going viral on TikTok with her authentic and thrilling content. Most of her followers love her for her ingenious character and personality making “silly” faces and doing trendy dances.
Since making her debut in the influencer world, Waifu has claimed many awards and achievements. At 16, she achieved an academic excellence award in high school, winning herself a full dance scholarship to a prestigious Canadian university. Waifu also went viral with her “Dance Monkey” video, which gained over 100 million views. The video alone captured the attention of other notable influencers, including Belle Delphine, who messaged Waifu appreciating her works. “She texted, saying, “I love your aesthetic, you remind me of me!” Waifu explains. This was a massive moment for the teenager, as Belle Delphine had been her idol for years. Her recognition also pushed Waifu to be an even better influencer, inspiring her to keep up the hard work.
However, building a social media presence can be challenging, especially for the faint-hearted. You must deal with an influx of hate, negativity, and criticism. Waifu’s biggest challenge was handling and managing the uncalled-for hate from people who don't even know the basis of her craft.
“People discouraged me from being an influencer, implying that I’ll never succeed as I am a failure. And it took a toll on my mental health. I fell into a deep depression, believing all of the hate and negativity,” Waifu says.
But a girl on a mission, Waifu overcame this by getting rid of the negative people and choosing to focus on her career and dream.
Waifu now encourages other teenagers to be bold and pursue their dreams. It’s never too early or late to get started. She advises putting in the hard work to find a way around every obstacle. More importantly, never give up on your dreams, as you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. All the influencers you love and watch were just regular people until they decided to take the risk, work, and build up their brands. You are capable of anything. “I am a perfect example of this, and there was nothing special about me, I was just an ordinary girl on track to work as a nurse until I made a conscious decision to reject normality and chase my dreams,” Waifu concludes.
She aims to continue growing her brand to become the most prominent TikTok influencer. Waifu is also looking to start a real estate company to expand her business portfolio.