From A Small Canadian Village To Eminence: Waifu Mia Is Taking Over TikTok

Since making her debut in the influencer world, Waifu has claimed many awards and achievements. At 16, she achieved an academic excellence award in high school, winning herself a full dance scholarship to a prestigious Canadian university. Waifu also went viral with her “Dance Monkey” video, which gained over 100 million views. The video alone captured the attention of other notable influencers, including Belle Delphine, who messaged Waifu appreciating her works. “She texted, saying, “I love your aesthetic, you remind me of me!” Waifu explains. This was a massive moment for the teenager, as Belle Delphine had been her idol for years. Her recognition also pushed Waifu to be an even better influencer, inspiring her to keep up the hard work.

However, building a social media presence can be challenging, especially for the faint-hearted. You must deal with an influx of hate, negativity, and criticism. Waifu’s biggest challenge was handling and managing the uncalled-for hate from people who don't even know the basis of her craft.

“People discouraged me from being an influencer, implying that I’ll never succeed as I am a failure. And it took a toll on my mental health. I fell into a deep depression, believing all of the hate and negativity,” Waifu says.