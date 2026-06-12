'He Must Have a Humiliation Kink': 'Weak' Pete Hegseth Trolled for Struggling to Lift Weights at Guantanamo Bay — Watch

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Pete Hegseth is getting trolled on social media as videos of him struggling to work out at Guantanamo Bay go viral. "America can rest assured knowing our troops are standing watch," he wrote on his post of his experience. "It was an honor to return to @uscentcom and Cuba to spend time with our warfighters carrying out critical missions."

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Pete Hegseth Gets Mocked

Pete Hegseth struggles to bench press one plate pic.twitter.com/Nuu1jYt2ZL — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 12, 2026 Source: @factpostnews/x Pete Hegseth's leg flailed as he used a bench press.

In one clip, Hegseth struggled to do a bench press, with one of his legs flailing in the air as a man helped him put the weight back in place. Another post showed him appearing to struggle and look exhausted as he did exercises with dumbbells.

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Source: MEGA The politician visited Guantanamo Bay for a workout.

Critics had a field day over the footage, with one person stating, "Pete Hegseth must have a humiliation kink." "It’s the little leg kick for me," another quipped, while another penned, "I’m almost embarrassed for him. Such a weak pathetic excuse for a man." Others questioned why Hegseth was there when there are crises like the war in Iran going on.

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Pete Hegseth must have a humiliation kink. pic.twitter.com/18Wz0zl5hM — chiky handler (@chiky_handlr) June 11, 2026 Source: @chiky_handlr/x The secretary of war was trolled online for the way he lifted weights.

This wasn't the first time the dad-of-seven has been recorded while exercising, as he was mocked in January when he joined Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi for a workout at a Virginia army base before their meeting at the Pentagon.

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth revealed all military personnel will have to take a test twice a year.

Hegseth's actions are constantly under scrutiny, especially after he made several questionable comments while speaking to military personnel in September 2025. During his speech, he became fixated on an individual's physical appearance. "Every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year, every year of service," he stated. "Additionally, members of the joint force will be required to do PT [physical training] every duty day."

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'You Are Fit, Not Fat'

Source: MEGA The father-of-seven went viral for telling soldiers, 'You are fit, not fat.'

He also body-shamed people, stating, "It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the world. It's a bad look." "You hold yourselves to a higher standard," he insisted. "You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted."

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'The Single Dumbest Phrase in Military History'

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth dissed the idea that 'diversity' is the military's strength.