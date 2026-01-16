or
Pete Hegseth Mocked for 'Beyond Pathetic' Workout Video With U.S. Troops: 'This Is So Lame'

composite photo of pete hegseth working out
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth was joined by Japan's defense minister for a training session on Thursday, January 15.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Critics of Pete Hegseth couldn't help but poke fun at him working out alongside U.S. troops.

The U.S. Secretary of War was joined by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi for an early morning training session at a Virginia army base ahead of their Pentagon meeting to discuss security and defense cooperation on Thursday, January 15.

One social media user responded to Hegseth's X post about the workout, writing, "You’re so beyond pathetic. Laughable."

Source: @niklas_kocher/x

'Laughable,' one user replied to Pete Hegseth's post.

'I Am in Awe of Your Manliness'

image of The defense chiefs were pictured using exercise machines alongside each other.
Source: mega

The defense chiefs were pictured using exercise machines alongside each other.

Another commented, "This is so lame," while a third added, "All about the cameras with you. Weird. Your tattoos are ugly."

A fourth person echoed the aforementioned sentiment, writing, "You don't need to video everything you do."

"Wow! Mr. Secretary, I am in awe of your manliness," a fifth user quipped sarcastically. "You are the definition of an Alpha Male! You are so manly that you have to pretend to rename a department to appease your fragile ego. It’s the DOD not the DOW."

Source: @petehegseth/instagram

Pete Hegseth shared a video of his workout with U.S. troops and Shinjirō Koizumi.

The U.S.-Japan Alliance Continues

image of 'We got up and showed the actual physical strength of the U.S.-Japanese alliance,' the defense secretary said.
Source: mega

'We got up and showed the actual physical strength of the U.S.-Japanese alliance,' the defense secretary said.

Pete Hegseth

At the defense chiefs' meeting later in the day, Hegseth, 45, praised Koizumi, 44, for participating in the sweat session.

"We got up and showed the actual physical strength of the U.S.-Japanese alliance," he declared. "We got a chance to work out with the Old Guard, one of our oldest units in the U.S. Army, the president's force and it was just a great demonstration."

The defense leader referenced how President Donald Trump once described the relationship between America and Japan as "one of the most remarkable" in the world. "Our goal here is to continue that, to strengthen that in every way possible," he added.

Pete Hegseth's Angry Outburst at Question Over Cost of Venezuela Mission

image of Pete Hegseth ripped a reporter's head off for inquiring about the cost of the recent Venezuela mission.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth ripped a reporter's head off for inquiring about the cost of the recent Venezuela mission.

Hegseth's discussion with Japan's defense minister comes after he made headlines for blowing up at a reporter who questioned the U.S.' involvement with Venezuela on Wednesday, January 7.

When a CNN journalist inquired how much the January 3 Venezuela mission could cost American taxpayers, he launched into an exasperated rant.

"The questions never ask how much does it cost when they’re in the Mediterranean, or the Red Sea or the Indian Ocean or the Pacific, but now that they’re in our hemisphere and a counter cartel mission or ensuring an indicted individual comes to justice, now you’re asking the question of cost,” Hegseth raged. "It’s a disingenuous question to begin with."

Pete Hegseth Says Donald Trump Is Not 'Messing Around'

image of Pete Hegseth declared that the president means what he says.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth declared that the president means what he says.

"You’re trying to find any angle possible to undermine the success of one of the most historic military missions the world has ever seen," he huffed, proceeding to insist only the U.S. could have completed the operation.

"The president, when he speaks, he means it, means it," he said. "He’s not messing around. We’re an administration of action to advance our interests, and that is on full display."

