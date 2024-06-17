Wedding Tuxedo Trends: Elevating Style for the Modern Groom

When it comes to wedding fashion, the tuxedo remains an enduring symbol of elegance and sophistication. However, like all elements of style, tuxedos have evolved to meet the tastes and preferences of the modern groom. This wedding season, tuxedo trends are all about blending classic elements with contemporary twists. Here’s a look at the top tuxedo trends that are making waves in the world of wedding fashion.

Classic Black with a Modern Twist

The timeless black tuxedo is a staple in wedding attire, but this season, it's getting a fresh update. Modern grooms are incorporating subtle tweaks to the classic look, such as shawl lapels with satin finishes, slim-fit cuts, and minimalist accessories. These modifications retain the timeless appeal of the black tuxedo while adding a modern edge that feels both current and stylish.

Velvet Tuxedos

For grooms looking to make a bold statement, velvet tuxedos are a top choice. Rich and luxurious, velvet offers a tactile element that exudes opulence. Available in an array of colors, from deep emerald and burgundy to classic black, velvet tuxedos are perfect for evening weddings or winter ceremonies. The texture and sheen of velvet add a layer of sophistication and uniqueness that sets it apart from traditional fabrics.