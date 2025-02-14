or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Sponsored > shop
OK Logo

OK! Tried This Mineral Sunscreen — and We Are Obsessed!

well people daygleamer mineral sunscreen summer skincare spf
Source: Well People
By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sunscreen and skincare in one? Sold!

OK! recently tried Well People's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen serum with broad spectrum SPF 34 — and we were truly amazed with its multi-benefit results.

Article continues below advertisement
well people daygleamer mineral sunscreen summer skincare spf
Source: Well People
Article continues below advertisement

The plant-powered clean beauty brand's latest product dropped on Thursday, February 13, at WellPeople.com, with the launch hitting Ulta.com, Target.com and Amazon.com on Sunday, February 16.

The sunscreen's lightweight serum texture is perfect as a base to your makeup routine or a go-to for any beach or pool day under the sun. Plus, it delivered absolutely no white cast when OK! exclusively tried it ahead of the launch.

Article continues below advertisement
well people daygleamer mineral sunscreen summer skincare spf
Source: Well People
Article continues below advertisement

Safe for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, pregnancy-friendly and free from silicones, the incredible sunscreen even has skincare benefits — including brightening skin overtime and leaving your face feeling moisturized and hydrated after just one use.

The sunscreen's broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays makes it a no-brainer buy, with the item's affordable price point allowing for luxury at a fraction of the cost.

MORE ON:
shop

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
well people daygleamer mineral sunscreen summer skincare spf
Source: Well People
Article continues below advertisement

Using aloe leaf juice to deliver a nutrient-rich addition of vitamins A, C and E into your day-to-day skincare routine, WellPeople's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen additionally features an antioxidant-rich oil complex of Vitamin E, Squalane, Argan Oil and Bisabolol to help your skin feel extra-nourished.

Other ingredients used to craft together the perfect sunscreen concoction include 14.28 [percent] non-nano zinc oxide — a mineral form of physical sun protection — niacinamide, which helps brighten and even your skin tone while reducing the appearance of pores.

Article continues below advertisement
well people daygleamer mineral sunscreen summer skincare spf
Source: Well People

In a consumer test done by the brand before the solution was available for purchase, 94 percent of customers used in the study agreed that their skin felt more moisturized, with 90 percent noticing brighter skin and an impressive 100 percent admitting their skin was left feeling smooth.

With not one complaint, it's safe to say Well People's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen is OK! approved.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.