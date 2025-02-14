OK! Tried This Mineral Sunscreen — and We Are Obsessed!

The plant-powered clean beauty brand's latest product dropped on Thursday, February 13, at WellPeople.com, with the launch hitting Ulta.com, Target.com and Amazon.com on Sunday, February 16.

The sunscreen's lightweight serum texture is perfect as a base to your makeup routine or a go-to for any beach or pool day under the sun. Plus, it delivered absolutely no white cast when OK! exclusively tried it ahead of the launch.