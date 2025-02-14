OK! Tried This Mineral Sunscreen — and We Are Obsessed!
Sunscreen and skincare in one? Sold!
OK! recently tried Well People's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen serum with broad spectrum SPF 34 — and we were truly amazed with its multi-benefit results.
The plant-powered clean beauty brand's latest product dropped on Thursday, February 13, at WellPeople.com, with the launch hitting Ulta.com, Target.com and Amazon.com on Sunday, February 16.
The sunscreen's lightweight serum texture is perfect as a base to your makeup routine or a go-to for any beach or pool day under the sun. Plus, it delivered absolutely no white cast when OK! exclusively tried it ahead of the launch.
Safe for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, pregnancy-friendly and free from silicones, the incredible sunscreen even has skincare benefits — including brightening skin overtime and leaving your face feeling moisturized and hydrated after just one use.
The sunscreen's broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays makes it a no-brainer buy, with the item's affordable price point allowing for luxury at a fraction of the cost.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Using aloe leaf juice to deliver a nutrient-rich addition of vitamins A, C and E into your day-to-day skincare routine, WellPeople's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen additionally features an antioxidant-rich oil complex of Vitamin E, Squalane, Argan Oil and Bisabolol to help your skin feel extra-nourished.
Other ingredients used to craft together the perfect sunscreen concoction include 14.28 [percent] non-nano zinc oxide — a mineral form of physical sun protection — niacinamide, which helps brighten and even your skin tone while reducing the appearance of pores.
In a consumer test done by the brand before the solution was available for purchase, 94 percent of customers used in the study agreed that their skin felt more moisturized, with 90 percent noticing brighter skin and an impressive 100 percent admitting their skin was left feeling smooth.
With not one complaint, it's safe to say Well People's Daygleamer mineral sunscreen is OK! approved.