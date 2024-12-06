'Jerk' Ellen DeGeneres Called Out for 'I'm Kind' Skincare Line Ad 4 Years After Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'Her Staff Said the Opposite!'
Ellen DeGeneres is being called out for a new ad out for Kind Science, which is ironic since she got canceled from Hollywood for being rude to her staffers who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In a new ad, people mocked the talk show host, 66, who previously ended her show by telling viewers to "be kind to one another" despite being accused of racism and sexual misconduct in the workplace.
"'Yeah.. kind of a jerk," while another said, "But her staff said the opposite."
A third person added, "The rumors have floated around forever how rude she is, how she treated people," while a fourth added: "If you have to go out of your way to tell us..."
As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres, who is married to Portia de Rossi, 51, was accused of creating an unhealthy and "toxic work environment" on her show in July 2020.
After the allegations came to light, DeGeneres apologized to her staffers on a call.
"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the host said at the time. “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”
Two years after DeGeneres' show ended in 2022, she shared how it felt to be canceled in her stand-up special, For Your Approval.
"When you're a public figure, you're open to everyone’s interpretation. And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, 'What other people think of me is none of my business.' Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters," DeGeneres told the audience.
The Finding Dory star added: "If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time."
After Donald Trump won the 2024 election, DeGeneres and her wife uprooted their lives to a different country.
The pair reportedly moved to England after being "disillusioned" Trump's victory and wanted to "get the h--- out" of the country.
After reports swirled that the star's house flooded, she addressed the hearsay while praising her wife.
"20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas.P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood," she wrote on December 1.