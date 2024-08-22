Home > News NEWS West Coast Surrogacy’s Dream of Sharing the Gift of Pregnancy and Providing Support to Surrogates Source: Pexels

Few experiences in the world exceed the beauty of pregnancy. This time, when women realize the power hiding within their bodies, and expecting parents to bond on levels deeper than ever before, is arguably the most important period in life. Sometimes, the rollercoaster of emotions and the gratitude felt when parents can hold their baby, the labor of their love and commitment, for the first time, inspires families to share this divine gift and help the parent(s) struggling with family building through surrogacy.

To honor the selfless act of surrogacy, West Coast Surrogacy (WCS), a boutique agency located in California, focuses on supporting gestational surrogates (GSs) throughout the entirety of the process. From simplifying legal processes to finding the perfect parent match and providing mental and physical support during the pregnancy, WCS fosters an experience that is pleasant, meaningful, and hassle-free for surrogates. The surrogate journey at WCS usually begins through a social media post, stumbling across a surrogacy ad, or hearing others speak of their experiences. Surrogates accepted by WCS are mothers with their own families, and hearing of helping others through pregnancy ignites powerful emotions, resurfaces memories, and ultimately, inspires women to offer their bodies for nine months to help intended parents achieve the dream of parenthood.

All interested surrogates fill out a screening form online or on the phone. The initial form collects only the most crucial data, such as age, pregnancy history, location, and other immediate qualifiers or disqualifiers. Regardless of the result, the WCS team contacts candidates to inform them of the decision and the next steps if qualified. The next step includes a longer call with the WCS intake department, where candidates share their health history, previous pregnancies, lifestyles, reasons for becoming a surrogate, and financial situations. During the interview, the WCS team also asks about the support available at home, ensuring every surrogate has an established support system, as they go through this important journey. At that stage, West Coast Surrogacy begins gathering medical records, recent PAP smear tests, and other gynecology-related evidence.

For West Coast Surrogacy, health and safety are always the priority. For that reason, the medical screening process and surrogate interviews are extensive and thorough, aimed at ensuring that health, societal, or economic risks won’t hinder the pregnancy. When all crucial records are collected, WCS connects the surrogate with a certified and trusted doctor who consults the potential GS on her health history, family health history, and any risks to consider. Amy Stewart Kaplan, founder of WCS, emphasizes that while many agencies offer thorough screenings and consultations only for surrogates with a high-risk history, it’s a standard safety measure at West Coast Surrogacy.

After receiving a medical clearance letter, WCS proceeds with home visits and background checks for all adults living in the surrogate’s home. WCS also collects monthly pay stubs that prove financial independence and stability. “Surrogacy is a complex process, and we need to make sure the environment the surrogate is living in during pregnancy is safe,” adds Amy. After the screening phase, which lasts up to six weeks, surrogates begin the matching process. Just like intended parents, GSs create an extensive profile that’s later shared with the parents. The form contains information about the surrogate’s lifestyle, health, diet, and even hobbies and interests. It’s crucial that the surrogate and parents connect with each other, and have values and expectations that align.

The team at WCS works just like cupids, relentlessly working behind the scenes to connect loving couples and individuals with surrogates who want to share the beautiful gift of parenthood. When the cupid’s arrow strikes, surrogates meet intended parents in an online meeting where — guided by a WCS case coordinator — GSs and parents discuss all concerns related to pregnancy and post-partum contact.

The complex tapestry of emotions, medical screenings, and parental rights unfolds many challenges that only a rigorous legal approach will solve. While the surrogate is nourishing herself and making sure the pregnancy goes smoothly, West Coast Surrogacy refers to reputable reproductive law attorneys who handle the legal side of surrogacy. WCS enables surrogates to focus on the beauty of pregnancy without any legislative distractions. The next vital step is the embryo transfer. Amy, as a previous surrogate, describes this moment as…indescribable. She says, “You can feel the energy in the room, it’s palpable. Everyone in the room saw the photo of the embryos before the transfer. And then, like a flash of light, the embryos enter the uterine cavity, and a new chapter of life begins.”

During pregnancy, surrogates receive support, both from mental health providers and obstetricians. In special cases, parents request the surrogate to relocate for the pregnancy period. However, more often, it’s the intended parents who make the commute and travel to OB screenings and medical appointments. Additionally, GSs are required to attend a minimum of one mental health visit a month and are encouraged to seek help and meet doctors whenever necessary. While West Coast Surrogacy doesn’t manage the parents’ trust fund account, they supervise surrogate reimbursements and make sure she receives payments in the agreed timeline. Medical insurance, especially in the surrogacy landscape, poses various challenges. WCS helps surrogates and parents navigate that terrain by referring them to trusted insurance professionals, enabling the parents and surrogates to access quality healthcare whenever necessary.

To those couples and individuals dreaming of parenthood, surrogacy bestows the meaningful gift of pregnancy. For surrogates, that experience carries just as much meaning and value. At West Coast Surrogacy, most case coordinators and employees have experienced surrogacy first-hand and dedicated their careers to helping other women share the love. Laura Davis, Director of Operations and an experienced surrogate, shares her experience, “I think what’s so beautiful about it is that from the moment you match, everyone is choosing each other, and the goal for everyone - the parents, the surrogate, the doctors, and West Coast’s team - is the same. When you finally give birth and see the parents hold their baby, all the difficult moments are worth it. It’s so beautiful to grow someone for nine months and then watch how that someone changes lives.”

Amy adds, “I was a surrogate one time, and experiencing pregnancy alongside the intended parents was incredibly special. I’ll never forget sharing that experience with them and watching the tears appear in their eyes as they came to appointments and felt the babies. And of course, watching their life unfold post-partum is magical. There’s no personal reward larger for me than feeling gratitude that I was able to play a small part in their story.”