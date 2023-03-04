Prince Harry Feels 'Incredibly Free' Despite Being Diagnosed With PTSD, ADD & Depression In Vulnerable Sit-Down

"Reading the book, I diagnose you with ADD. I see it as a normal response to normal stress, not a disease," the expert said, to which the Duke of Sussex quipped, "Thanks for the free session."

Regardless of the diagnoses, Harry shared he's felt a sense of freedom since separating himself from his high profile family, further explaining, "When the book came out I felt incredibly free."

The interview was scheduled as a promotion for the 38-year-old’s controversial memoir release, pinpointing moments of trauma in his life. The former soldier confessed he'd always felt like an outsider in his own family, revealing he used therapy to try and work through his childhood hardships, but it never seemed to work.