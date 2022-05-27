What Are The Benefits Of Using Organic CBD Oil?
With the rapid increase in popularity of CBD oil, lots and lots of CBD products are coming to the market. The gain in popularity of CBD is because of the numerous health benefits it offers. CBD is proven to be an effective remedy for anxiety, depression, pain, epilepsy, skin problems, etc.
Today, a lot of different types of CBD products are available in the market. Most of them are labeled with terms like hemp oil, organic, CBD isolate, full-spectrum, etc. For a common man, these terms are really confusing. Among these terms, the most confusing one will be the word organic.
What exactly does the term organic mean? Is it just a marketing buzzword used to attract customers? Or does it represent the health benefits of CBD oil?
Keep on reading to find out the answers to these questions.
What Is Organic CBD?
To understand organic CBD, you should know about the origin of CBD. The CBD, or cannabidiol, is the primary cannabinoid compound of the hemp plant. The CBD is processed into a wide range of health products after it is extracted from the hemp plant. Among those products, the most popular one is the organic CBD oil.
The term organic refers to anything that is grown without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, sewage sludge or ionizing radiation. Farming should also follow the agricultural regulations of the US Department of Agriculture. If the hemp plants are also cultivated by following the agricultural regulations, then we can call it organic hemp and the CBD oil extracted from organic hemp is known as organic CBD oil.
The organic CBD oil is actually organic in two levels. It is extracted from hemp plants that are cultivated organically and it is also processed with no synthetic chemical additives. More and more hemp cultivators in the United States are turning towards regenerative organic farming methods, which emphasize the maintenance and health of the soil.
Why Should You Choose Organic CBD?
Hemp plants that are grown using chemical fertilizers and pesticides are not good for human use. This is because all types of plants absorb everything present in the soil. Therefore, hemp plants can also absorb the chemical toxins present in the soil. These toxins will sustain in the oil extracted from such hemp plants. When we use CBD oil that contains chemical toxins, it can cause allergic reactions and other severe side effects.
When we look at the facts, we can understand that organic CBD oil is better than non-organic CBD oil. The organic CBD oil is extracted from hemp plants that are cultivated by following the strict agricultural regulations. They are free from chemical pesticides and fertilizers and are not genetically modified. Therefore, organic CBD oil is a cleaner and fully natural product.
CBD products infused with ingredients like Beeswax, Coconut MCT oil, etc. are certified organic. If you buy organic CBD oil, it ensures that you are using a CBD product that is free of harmful chemicals and that it was processed without any chemical additives.
What Are The Different Types Of Organic CBD?
CBD is present in hemp and marijuana, the two types of cannabis sativa plants.Even though they are two varieties of cannabis, they have a major difference. The marijuana plant contains a significant amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that produces the sensation of high. But the amount of THC present in the hemp plant is less than 0.3 % and it does not cause any psychoactive effects. Therefore, hemp-derived CBD products are free from THC.
There are a number of organic CBD products available in today’s market. Let us take a look at a few of them.
- Organic CBD isolates: The product contains 99 % pure organic CBD oil and is added in food and drinks.
- Organic CBD topicals: These products include soaps, creams, lotions, balms, etc, that are infused with concentrated organic CBD oil.
- Organic CBD edibles: These include gummies capsules and pills that are infused with organic CBD oil.
- Organic CBD vapes: These products use pure organic CBD oil for vaping.
What Are The Health Benefits Of Organic CBD Oil?
Reduce Anxiety And Stress
Studies show that CBD has the ability to manage body chemicals like serotonin and anandamide and reduce stress responses. It will help you to feel relaxed and produce a calming effect. CBD is also effective in treating various anxiety disorders like PTSD, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder.
Reduce Pain
CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and it helps to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain associated with arthritis. CBD topical products infused with organic CBD oil is also very helpful in alleviating severe headaches and back pain.
Reduce Insomnia
One of the major advantages of CBD is that it can act as a sleeping aid and help people who are suffering from sleep disorders. There are many people who suffer from insomnia and CBD is very effective in reducing it.