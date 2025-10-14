What Did Soul Legend D'Angelo, 51, Die From? Inside the Singer's Cause of Death

Soul legend D'Angelo's death was confirmed on October 14 at 51 years old, and fans are curious what caused the legendary singer's passing.

Music fans were stunned after reports surfaced announcing the death of soul legend D’Angelo on October 14, leaving many wondering what caused the legendary singer’s passing .

The “Unshaken” singer was 51 when he died in New York following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family shared in a statement to a news outlet on October 14. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement continued, “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Baller Alert was the first to report the news of the musician's death.