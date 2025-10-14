or
Article continues below advertisement
What Did Soul Legend D'Angelo, 51, Die From? Inside the Singer's Cause of Death

Soul legend D'Angelo's death was confirmed on October 14 at 51 years old, and fans are curious what caused the legendary singer's passing.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Music fans were stunned after reports surfaced announcing the death of soul legend D’Angelo on October 14, leaving many wondering what caused the legendary singer’s passing.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was D’Angelo’s Cause of Death?

Singer D'Angelo's death was confirmed on October 14.
Source: D'Angelo/Youtube

Singer D'Angelo's death was confirmed on October 14.

The “Unshaken” singer was 51 when he died in New York following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family shared in a statement to a news outlet on October 14. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement continued, “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Baller Alert was the first to report the news of the musician's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is D’Angelo?

D'Angelo made his musical debut in 1996.
Source: D'Angelo/Youtube

D'Angelo made his musical debut in 1996.

D’Angelo (real name Michael Eugene Archer) made his musical debut on the scene in 1995 with the release of his debut album, Brown Sugar. The album featured hits like “Lady,” “Crusin” and the title track “Brown Sugar,” and was a massive success, selling more than two million copies.

Article continues below advertisement

D'Angelo is a Grammy-Winning Musician

D'Angelo was known for his hit singles like "Brown Sugar" and "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."
Source: D'Angelo/Youtube

D'Angelo was known for his hit singles like "Brown Sugar" and "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

D’Angelo’s musical debut is credited with helping to usher in the neo-soul movement of the 1990s, mixing genres like gospel, funk, jazz and hip hop influences.

In 2000, D’Angelo released his second album, Voodoo, which included the track “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” earning him his first Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The album itself also won Best R&B album at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

D’Angelo Was Working on His Fourth Studio Album

D'Angelo was working on his fourth album at the time of his death.
Source: D'Angelo/Youtube

D'Angelo was working on his fourth album at the time of his death.

After finding success in the music industry, D’Angelo stepped away from the spotlight for nearly 10 years before releasing his third and final studio album, Black Messiah, in 2014.

D’Angelo wasn’t done with creating music, as less than one year before his death, singer and songwriter Raphael Saadiq confirmed the “Brown Sugar” artist was working on his fourth album.

“D’s in a good space right now,” Saadiq told the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast in September 2024. “I talked to him a couple times. He’s excited. We don’t talk much, but when we do talk it’s crazy, like, ‘Oh, you gotta hear this!’ He’s like, ‘You gotta play bass. I’ve got this track. I’m telling you, you got to get on it. It got your name all over it.’”

He continued, “He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited. He’s in control of his own destiny at this point. He has a management team, but they can’t make him do anything that he don’t wanna do. He knows it’s on him now, and I think that’s a different angle that he’s coming from.”

