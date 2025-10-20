What Did Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Die From? Inside the Two-Time Pro Bowler's Cause of Death

Former Oakland Raiders player Doug Martin died on October 20 after being taken into police custody and fans are curious about the ex-NFL star's cause of death.

Doug Martin , a two-time Pro Bowler who played for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly died in police custody, leaving sports fans curious with his cause of death .

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family told ESPN.

Although Martin’s cause of death is currently unclear, the former Buccaneers player died after being taken into custody by Oakland, Calif., police the morning of Saturday, October 19.

According to a statement from the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to reports of a break-in near the Oakland Zoo at around 4:15 a.m. Police said they “simultaneously” received additional notice that the suspected burglar was having “a medical emergency.”

When officers made contact with the suspect, a “brief struggle” occured before the person became unresponsive after being taken into custody. Paramedics provided medical aid at the scene, and the individual was transported to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

Officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid adminstrative leave, to comply with department policy, per OPD's statement.