What Did Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Die From? Inside the Two-Time Pro Bowler's Cause of Death
Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Doug Martin, a two-time Pro Bowler who played for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly died in police custody, leaving sports fans curious with his cause of death.
When Did Doug Martin Die?
Martin’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, October 19.
"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family told ESPN.
What Was Doug Martin’s Cause of Death?
Although Martin’s cause of death is currently unclear, the former Buccaneers player died after being taken into custody by Oakland, Calif., police the morning of Saturday, October 19.
According to a statement from the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to reports of a break-in near the Oakland Zoo at around 4:15 a.m. Police said they “simultaneously” received additional notice that the suspected burglar was having “a medical emergency.”
When officers made contact with the suspect, a “brief struggle” occured before the person became unresponsive after being taken into custody. Paramedics provided medical aid at the scene, and the individual was transported to a hospital, where they later died, police said.
Officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid adminstrative leave, to comply with department policy, per OPD's statement.
Who Is Doug Martin?
Martin played seven seasons in the NFL from 2012 to 2018. The former Boise State standout began his career as a first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay in 2012, earning multiple accolades, including marking the third most yards from a scrimmage by a rookie in NFL history. He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, where he played one season.
The NFL star faced controversies off the field. In 2016, Martin was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy after testing positive for a banned substance. At the time, he apologized and sought treatment, promising to seek rehabilitation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Addressed Doug Martin’s Death
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid tribute to their former player in a statement following news of his death.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin,” the organization said in a statement. “From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”