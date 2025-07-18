What Does '90 Day Fiancé' Star Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah Do for a Living? Job Details
90 Day Fiancé star Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah isn’t shy about her love of the finer things in life, leaving TLC fans wondering what the reality TV personality does for a living.
Abdelfattah owns multiple businesses in her home state of Texas, according to her Instagram bio. She founded Neige Concept, which is “a conscious concept store for the modern family with a curated edit of ethical and sustainable childrenswear, womenswear, and skincare.”
“When we choose brands, we think about the materials they use, their approach to labor practices, production processes, and waste and energy management,” the official website states. “At Neige, we buy in small quantities to remove the waste, and all of our packaging is eco-friendly and compostable.”
Abdelfattah also offers an online marketing course called Make Money With Tiger and is the author of the 2025 book Caviar & Curly Fries.
“Make Money With Tiger is a step-by-step digital course that will show you how to build and grow a high-income online business,” she shared details via her Instagram Story. “There are over 80+ training modules, videos and tutorials that you can watch from any device at any time. This course has everything you need to launch a new business.”
Abdelfattah also earns a paycheck from her appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
Abdelfattah made her initial debut in the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2024, before returning to the network to appear on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premiered in July.
Although it’s unclear how much 90 Day Fiancé cast members take home, a source previously told RadarOnline.com that the salaries of 90 Day Fiancé stars operate on a sliding pay scale.
“Before the 90 Days cast makes $500 to $1,000 per episode each, the insider said. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” the insider continued.
However, returning to the franchise on a spinoff will earn the cast a little more cash, but it “doesn’t go up much more,” the insider added.