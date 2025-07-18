What Does '90 Day Fiancé' Star Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah Do for a Living? Job Details

Abdelfattah owns multiple businesses in her home state of Texas, according to her Instagram bio. She founded Neige Concept, which is “a conscious concept store for the modern family with a curated edit of ethical and sustainable childrenswear, womenswear, and skincare.”

“When we choose brands, we think about the materials they use, their approach to labor practices, production processes, and waste and energy management,” the official website states. “At Neige, we buy in small quantities to remove the waste, and all of our packaging is eco-friendly and compostable.”