What To Expect from Entrepreneur Courtney Wright's Upcoming Book: The LadyBoss Blueprint

When it comes to business success stories, it’s easy to get lost in the nitty-gritty. That’s why it’s so important to have a clear vision of where you’d like to take your business. Courtney Wright, Founder and CEO of Gemini Builds It, and LadyBoss CEO, began her career working for a successful Chicago entrepreneur. After leaving the company, she set out to pursue her own entrepreneurial aspirations. Through her various business endeavors, she discovered that many individuals sought her guidance in their own business endeavors. She decided to create her own podcast series, the LadyBoss Speaker Series. One of the main reasons we started this podcast was to bring attention to the struggles and successes of women in business.

Now, Courtney is launching a book, “The LadyBoss Blueprint: Reframing Your Business to Create the Life of Your Dreams.” This book is more than just a regular business book. It's a heartfelt tribute to the people who have helped her reach her goals and a must-read for anyone looking to become a successful business owner. "This book is for everyone,” says Courtney, “whether you’re a startup looking to get your foot in the door or just want to learn more about the world of business. It’s a guide for beginners and seasoned pros alike.” In one of the many stories she talks about in her book, she talks about how her father helped her learn how to be financially independent. “He taught me that if you want more money, you can make more money,” Courtney says. “This simple yet powerful idea opened the door to financial success. He taught me the importance of having a good relationship with money. It’s something that most entrepreneurs struggle with.”

Another noteworthy insight Courtney offers is her perspective on the concept of age in business. Contrary to popular belief, she challenges the notion that one must "retire" at a predetermined age. She contends that age should not be an obstacle to success, drawing inspiration from notable business leaders such as Warren Buffett. Instead, she invites her readers to view the latter half of their professional lives as a chance to reach new heights. The book also expands on the notion of a “yes” company, which is an environment where all employees are encouraged to say yes to opportunities and are encouraged to pursue them. In the book, Courtney describes how being a yes company enabled her to transform a large account, proving that saying yes when it is appropriate is the initial step to growth.

Courtney's message in "The LadyBoss Blueprint" is clear: she wants her readers to be inspired and empowered. She believes that anyone, with the right mindset, can create the life they desire. The book challenges excuses and entitlement, emphasizing that with careful planning, hard work, and a clear vision, one can achieve their goals. But why is it so important for Courtney to spread this message? She cites two main reasons. First, she wants to share the lessons she's learned along her journey. She acknowledges that not everyone has the same opportunities and wants to inspire those who may doubt their capabilities. Second, she recognizes the collaborative nature of her success. It's not a solo endeavor; it's a team effort. The book is a way to honor and give back to all those who have contributed to her accomplishments.

During her career, Courtney has observed a significant transformation in the business landscape. When she began her journey in 1988, the number of female-owned businesses was barely 400,000. In order to obtain business loans, women had to seek the services of male co-consignors. However, she is now proud to be a part of a significant shift in the business landscape, which has inspired her to continue to advocate for the rights of women in the business world. This shift can be seen by the fact that 42 percent of businesses are now female-owned. "The LadyBoss Blueprint" is slated for release in December 2023, and it's not just another book; it's a love letter, a guide, and a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs, women and men alike.