BREAKING NEWS
What Happened to Miranda Lambert While Performing 'Bluebird'? Inside Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Photo of Miranda Lambert
Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Bluebird’ performance during a live show in Seattle went viral after a wardrobe malfunction left fans stunned and briefly exposed her butt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert’s song "Bluebird" may be iconic, but her Seattle performance went viral for a different reason — a wardrobe malfunction that left fans stunned.

As the moment continues to skyrocket online, OK! breaks down what happened during Lambert’s "Bluebird" performance and explains the full story behind the wardrobe malfunction.

What Happened to Miranda Lambert During Her ‘Bluebird’ Performance?

image of Miranda Lambert suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Seattle.
Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Seattle.

Lambert took the stage before Morgan Wallen during a Seattle stop on his I’m the Problem tour on July 26 and 27. Midway through her hit song “Bluebird,” fans began to notice the back of her denim skort riding up, exposing her backside. The situation was caught on camera by a fan and quickly went viral on TikTok.

The “Wranglers” singer rocked a country-western, cute fit, consisting of a cowboy hat, a tied-up screen T-shirt, a denim skort and cowboy boots. As she walked the catwalk, her outfit shifted and unintentionally revealed both of her b--- cheeks to the front rows of the concert.

Fans Reacted to Miranda Lambert's Wardrobe Malfunction

image of Fans reacted to Miranda Lambert's wardrobe malfunction.
Source: MEGA

Fans reacted to Miranda Lambert's wardrobe malfunction.

Although the crowd reacted — one eager fan even shouted, “Oh my G--” — the Grammy-winning singer appeared unfazed by the malfunction, continuing to sing into the audience without missing a beat.

The comments section was buzzing as most fans responded with humor. “Now we know why front row is so expensive,” one social media user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Somebody start a GoFundMe for the cameraman so we can tip him for this masterpiece.”

“I didn’t realize what a big Miranda Lambert fan I was until now,” a third quipped.

Miranda Lambert

Has Miranda Lambert Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction in the Past?

image of Miranda Lambert has yet to go viral for a wardrobe malfunction.
Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert has yet to go viral for a wardrobe malfunction.

Lambert has yet to go viral for a wardrobe malfunction in her two-decade career. She’s currently on tour with Wallen, with 10 shows remaining through September 15.

Jennifer Lopez Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction

image of Jennifer Lopez suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Poland.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Poland.

Wardrobe malfunctions aren’t new to the industry. Jennifer Lopez made headlines during a live show in Poland on July 25 when her skirt completely fell off mid-performance.

"I'm out here in my underwear," the J.Lo Beauty founder laughingly told her audience as a crewmember rushed to help reattach her skirt. “That's gonna be everywhere.”

The Wedding Planner actress later gave fans more cheeky details, adding, “I'm glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

