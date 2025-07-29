What Happened to Miranda Lambert While Performing 'Bluebird'? Inside Her Wardrobe Malfunction
Miranda Lambert’s song "Bluebird" may be iconic, but her Seattle performance went viral for a different reason — a wardrobe malfunction that left fans stunned.
As the moment continues to skyrocket online, OK! breaks down what happened during Lambert’s "Bluebird" performance and explains the full story behind the wardrobe malfunction.
What Happened to Miranda Lambert During Her ‘Bluebird’ Performance?
Lambert took the stage before Morgan Wallen during a Seattle stop on his I’m the Problem tour on July 26 and 27. Midway through her hit song “Bluebird,” fans began to notice the back of her denim skort riding up, exposing her backside. The situation was caught on camera by a fan and quickly went viral on TikTok.
The “Wranglers” singer rocked a country-western, cute fit, consisting of a cowboy hat, a tied-up screen T-shirt, a denim skort and cowboy boots. As she walked the catwalk, her outfit shifted and unintentionally revealed both of her b--- cheeks to the front rows of the concert.
Fans Reacted to Miranda Lambert's Wardrobe Malfunction
Although the crowd reacted — one eager fan even shouted, “Oh my G--” — the Grammy-winning singer appeared unfazed by the malfunction, continuing to sing into the audience without missing a beat.
The comments section was buzzing as most fans responded with humor. “Now we know why front row is so expensive,” one social media user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Somebody start a GoFundMe for the cameraman so we can tip him for this masterpiece.”
“I didn’t realize what a big Miranda Lambert fan I was until now,” a third quipped.
Has Miranda Lambert Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction in the Past?
Lambert has yet to go viral for a wardrobe malfunction in her two-decade career. She’s currently on tour with Wallen, with 10 shows remaining through September 15.
Jennifer Lopez Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction
Wardrobe malfunctions aren’t new to the industry. Jennifer Lopez made headlines during a live show in Poland on July 25 when her skirt completely fell off mid-performance.
"I'm out here in my underwear," the J.Lo Beauty founder laughingly told her audience as a crewmember rushed to help reattach her skirt. “That's gonna be everywhere.”
The Wedding Planner actress later gave fans more cheeky details, adding, “I'm glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."