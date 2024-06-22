OK Magazine
Where Are the 'What I Like About You' Cast Members Now? See the 9 Stars' Before and After Photos

what i like about you cast where are they now
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Allison Munn

allison munn
Allison Munn played the role of Tina on What I Like About You. She eventually starred in more hit flicks like One Tree Hill, The Big Show, Overkill and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

Her latest appearance was in a 2020 episode of Family Guy.

She slowly emerged from the spotlight and focused on her family with Scott Holroyd.

Amanda Bynes

amanda bynes
Amanda Bynes grew up to become one of the most sought-after stars of her generation. She played the role of Holly in the 2002 sitcom and starred in more shows.

However, after stepping away from the public eye in 2010, Bynes started facing several legal issues and health concerns that led her family to put her under conservatorship. While it ended in March 2022, she was placed on a psychiatric hold a year later.

Bynes was engaged to Paul Michael in 2020, but things ended between them before she suffered a mental breakdown.

Dan Cortese

dan cortese
Playing Vic on What I Like About You, Dan Cortese expanded his empire as an actor and host. In 2020, he released a book titled Step Off!.

The last TV appearance he had was in 2023, when he played a host role on The Curse.

According to his Instagram page, Cortese now works as a speaker and founder of Roman Empire Productions.

Jennie Garth

jennie garth
Jennie Garth joined the What I Like About You cast as Val. Even after the series, she has maintained a place in Hollywood and continuously worked on different series and shows, including A Time to Dance, 90210 and Beverly Hills, 90210.

As for her personal life, Garth shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. After their 2013 divorce, she moved on with Dave Abrams in 2015.

Leslie Grossman

leslie grossman
Leslie Grossman, who played the role of Lauren, used her What I Like About You stint to become part of more shows. She notably appeared on Scandal, The Good Place, Goliath, 10 Things I Hate About You, and The Goldbergs.

"I had to figure it out for myself. I kept myself employed, doing series, doing guest star parts, doing pilot after pilot — pilots that didn't get picked up," she said of her career in her interview with The Daily Beast in 2022.

Grossman adopted her daughter, Goldie.

Michael McMillian

michael mcmillian
After starring in the series as Henry, Michael McMillian acted in more films and TV shows, such as True Blood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Hot in Cleveland. He also became a writer and host of the "Bigfoot Collectors Club" podcast.

In 2023, McMillian joined 9-1-1: Lone Star and Bookie. In December of the same year, he confirmed his engagement to Kate Dee via Instagram.

Nick Zano

nick zano
Nick Zano, who played Vince's character on What I Like About You, became part of several films and TV shows, including Melrose Place, The Final Destination, Happy Endings and Two Broke Girls.

He has since become a family man and welcomed two kids with Leah Renee.

Simon Rex

simon rex
Former MTV VJ Simon Rex joined the cast of the sitcom as Jeff but also notably expanded his career as a musician.

He has been promoting as rapper Dirty Nasty, co-founding Three Loco. Still, he reached the point where he started thinking about having other forms of income.

"I had a good run when I was younger in the early 2000s," he told Forbes. "I was working a lot, and then your career kind of fizzles."

Rex succeeded and co-founded the men's skincare line Mox.

Wesley Jonathan

wesley jonathan
Wesley Jonathan's career did not stop after starring in What I Like About You. He became part of The Soul Man and Best Friend while also having recurring appearances in Monogamy and Partners in Rhyme.

He married Tamara Mitchell in 2016 and welcomed a daughter with her.

