What Makes a Game Truly Playable? Breaking Down the Core Elements

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The era we live in can be said to be the age of gaming. Just as novels took over popular culture two centuries prior, and film and television dominated the final hundred years of the last millennium, video games have become the primary defining medium of the new age. We say this not just because gaming is a continuously growing hobby, but also because of the phenomenon of gamification that is observed in most markets. Industries outside entertainment have embraced mechanics and tropes we associate with games to drive up engagement. The iGaming industry is a clear example of how gaming is influencing other entertainment markets. The success of Betsafe casino and websites like it is in part because of their adoption of classic video game traits. But what actually makes a good game? We are breaking down the core mechanics that make games playable.

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Mechanics are at the Top The most important aspect of any video game is the mechanics. Even the most casual of gamers understand what mechanics are. But as the industry is attaining more fans, it is important to define exactly what we mean by the term. So just what do we mean when we say “mechanics” Mechanics refers to the rules and processes that make the game run. The phrase casts a wide net, encompassing everything from how the game components react to the controls to the progression and even out-of-game elements like saving and loading. The mechanics are responsible for the bulk of the enjoyment that players can derive from any given game. Any game developer understands just how important mechanics truly are. It is why so many indie developers make sure that their game runs smoothly, even if it is rudimentary in its gameplay and graphics. At the end of the day, both casual and hardcore gamers are going to have fun with a game that works well, rather than one that looks pretty.

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Components Give Mechanics Meaning But a game can’t have mechanics without the components to control. Another pretty broad term, components, refers to all of the pieces that you can see when you play the game. That means the background of the level, the objects that you can interact with, and even the characters you see on screen could all be said to fit the description. You can certainly see how the components are what give meaning to the mechanics. Coming up with cool and interesting gameplay mechanics is fun. But the game doesn’t start until the developers have created some components that the mechanics can act upon. Even a simple game like Tetris has several components (blocks, background, and a point meter) that give the rudimentary mechanics meaning. It is why a game like Tetris has become such a classic. Components are also the driving force behind the competitive aspect of the video game industry. A game’s components are not just the elements visible during gameplay. They can also refer to the point system and leaderboards that are present in competitive games. Player rankings and award systems all fall under the umbrella of gaming components, making them the key in establishing players’ drive to improve and outperform one another.

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Dynamics Elevate the Medium We have thus far spoken about the aspects of video games that set them apart from film and television. But focusing so much on the technical aspects of gaming can often make people forget about the artistic side of the industry. But the art status of video games is not as clearly defined as some would like. There are still those who think of them as trashy entertainment, akin to reality television, for example. That is why many modern developers are putting more emphasis on dynamics. Dynamics in this context refers to the interactions, story elements, and plot and character developments in a video game. Dynamics were once not the most important aspect of a game. In fact, they were often the last thing that the creators thought of. It is why the most famous titles in gaming have simple plots like “save the princess” or “beat the mad scientist.” But a lot has changed about video game dynamics in the past decade. In an attempt to make games for an older and more mature audience, developers have crafted some truly heart-wrenching and intelligent plots for their games. Examples would include the complex narrative of the Metal Gear Solid franchise or the deeply politically introspective story of the BioShock series. The goal of the teams behind these titles was not just to create a fun game, but to also tell a compelling story.