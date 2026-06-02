Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Spencer Pratt's Reality TV Past as He Blasts His Mayoral Campaign

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral campaign by airing a parody campaign ad that blended real campaign footage with embarrassing throwback clips from MTV's The Hills. Aired on the Monday, June 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Right before the city's primary election, the satirical ad targeted the reality star's complete lack of political experience. The voiceover in the fake campaign ad proudly declared, "L.A. needs a leader with no experience in anything at all.”

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Spencer Pratt's jewelry and crystal brand, Pratt Daddy.

The ad joked that Pratt would "heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell," poking fun at his jewelry and crystal brand, Pratt Daddy. Pratt famously confessed to blowing through a $10 million fortune — including spending up to $1 million on "healing" crystals — in anticipation of the non-existent December 21, 2012, Mayan apocalypse. He and his wife, Heidi Montag, initially opened up about their extreme apocalyptic budgeting, admitting they spent excessively because they genuinely believed an asteroid or global cataclysm would wipe out the planet, and they "couldn't take it with them.”

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'Let the World Know Just How Stupid You Are'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel doesn't hold back when it comes to discussing politics on his late-night show.

Editors intercut his political messaging with aggressive moments from The Hills, including clips where he called a co-star a "b----" and bragged about how "dangerous" he is. The parody closed with the blunt tagline: "Let the world know just how f--ing stupid you are: Spencer Pratt for mayor.” The montage served as an escalation of Kimmel's earlier rants against Pratt's political bid. On his May 27 show, Kimmel initially slammed the Republican candidate as "another narcissist looking for attention" and compared his political playbook to Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency.

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'He Wants to Be a Star Again'

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt decided to run for mayor after his and wife Heidi Montag's house burned down during the L.A. wildfires.

“You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning? No, he wants to be a star again,” Kimmel said. “And guess what? It’s working. He’s everywhere. People show up to see him speak. He’s doing interviews. He’s making deals for a new reality show. It’s exactly what Donald Trump did.” Kimmel also pointed out Pratt's infamous financial past — such as intentionally blowing through his $10 million fortune on armored trucks, Birkin bags and all that unused rose quartz. Kimmel used this history to question how voters could trust him with Los Angeles' $14 billion annual budget.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel claimed Spencer Pratt is doing 'exactly what Donald Trump did.'