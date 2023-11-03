What Makes a Great Hair Dryer?

Many a times, it’s just not convenient to go to a professional hairdresser to get your hair blow dried. What’s the next best alternative then? A quality hair dryer that can provide an almost salon-like finish from the comfort of your home.

But what exactly makes a great hair dryer? What should you look for when buying one?

What to look for when picking up a hair dryer

Well, for starters, a good hair dryer will dry out your hair fairly quickly while also protecting it from damage, no matter what your hair type.

It should also provide an effective temperature control and air flow range, so that you can create the style of your choice. So, we can safely set this is a minimum standard. If it can’t do this, it’s just blowing out hot, noisy air!