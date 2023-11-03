What Makes a Great Hair Dryer?
Many a times, it’s just not convenient to go to a professional hairdresser to get your hair blow dried. What’s the next best alternative then? A quality hair dryer that can provide an almost salon-like finish from the comfort of your home.
But what exactly makes a great hair dryer? What should you look for when buying one?
What to look for when picking up a hair dryer
Well, for starters, a good hair dryer will dry out your hair fairly quickly while also protecting it from damage, no matter what your hair type.
It should also provide an effective temperature control and air flow range, so that you can create the style of your choice. So, we can safely set this is a minimum standard. If it can’t do this, it’s just blowing out hot, noisy air!
If you ask any random person about what’s important to them when buying a hair dryer, most will reply with “comfortable to use”, “lightweight and stress-free”, or “quick and easy to use”, perhaps.
While the above tend to be the most common preferences when it comes to choosing a hair dryer, the less important aspects include special features or the type of technology used – although we’d argue those are nearly just as important when choosing a hair dryer.
You’ll also find that concentrators are a common accessory people want to use with their hair dryers while the cool-shot feature that comes with most hair dryers is also considered by many to be important.
In any case, we’ve rounded up some common features to look for in a hair dryer so that you don’t end up with any buyer’s remorse:
Switches
Switches on a hair dryer should always be accessible. You never want to try and access switches a particular way just to get the dryer to work. So, they need to always be well-labelled, easy to operate and easy to find.
Sliding switches set in the handle, for example, can be sometimes difficult to use if they’re too stiff, don’t stick out properly or simply lack grip. Rocker switches means you’ll have to push the raised end down to start up the hair dryer. You may find this switch type easier to use but they can be prone to accidental startups.
Size, weight, and overall manoeuverability
If possible, grab a hold of the hair dryer before you buy it. How does it feel? Is it light and comfortable to hold? Is it well-balanced? These are important attributes to consider.
Concentrator
Does it come with a concentrator to allow for narrow and concentrated flow to target specific areas for controlled styling?
Turbo
Does it have a turbo mode or boost feature which boosts the airflow to speed up drying?
Cool-shot
Does it have a cool-shot setting to provide a burse of cool air for setting a specific style in place?
With the SE High-Speed Hair Dryer, you can dry hair up to five times faster than traditional dryers, thanks to Laifen's proprietary 105,000 rpm brushless motor. It also comes with a 30-day risk free guarantee for complete peace of mind.
In addition, Laifen has a great discount on Amazon. From November 4th to 17th, you can get their black or white color swift with 30% off, which will be $119.99 after discount.