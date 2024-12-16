NEWS What Should I Do After a Car Accident?

When you’re involved in a car accident in California, you may feel panicked, confused, and anxious about doing things correctly. The problem is only made worse when you’ve been injured and now have your own recovery, mounting medical bills, and lost wages to worry about. Follow this guide to learn how you can best attend to your needs and maybe get a little help along the way from a team of skilled car accident lawyers.

Common Causes of Car Accidents in California Car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, and pedestrian accidents often have similar causes. Usually, these road accidents are caused by speeding, poor weather conditions, and distracted driving. Following posted speed limits and reducing speeds when visibility is low can help prevent many rear-ending accidents, for example. Additionally, avoiding the use of cell phones, eating, doing makeup, or wrangling passengers can ensure your eyes are always on the road.

Seek Medical Care Immediately Unfortunately, even if we drive with care, we cannot guarantee others do. If you find yourself in a car accident, it’s most important to seek medical care immediately following the accident. Documentation, making claims, and notifying others can wait when your health is concerned. Even if you feel as though you may be unharmed or your injury is not severe, you should still be examined by a medical professional as soon as possible. Sometimes, car accident injuries can develop over the course of days or weeks, growing in severity.

Collect Documentation on Your Car Accident Once you’ve been treated for injuries, you can turn to collecting documentation on the accident. This evidence can be used to prove your case if you were to bring a lawsuit against a negligent party. This documentation may include video footage of the accident, eyewitness accounts, property damage claims, medical bills, and more. If you choose to bring a car accident lawsuit in California, your attorney could also help you collect this information.

Discuss Your Car Accident with a California Car Accident Attorney Proving negligence and recovering compensation in California car accident lawsuits can sometimes be complex. Once you’ve been cared for, it may be in your best interest to consult with a California car accident attorney like those at Abogados Fuertes. The right car accident attorney can meet you where you are, speak your language, and help guide you through the legal process of claiming compensation for your injuries.

Avoid Accepting Insurance Offers Without Talking to a Lawyer Once you make an insurance claim, you’ll likely be met with a settlement offer from the insurance company that is far below what you deserve. This is often because insurance companies aim to save themselves money and close your claim as soon as possible. Unfortunately, their initial settlement offers often don’t cover all of your damages. That’s where a skilled negotiator can come in handy like those at Abogados Fuertes. They can negotiate for your best interests while you recover from your injuries.