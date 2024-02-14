7 Facts to Know About Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' Before It Comes to Netflix
'Crossroads' Was Britney Spears' First Starring Movie Role
Britney Spears started her career in stage productions and appearing in TV series before she landed a contract with Jive Records when she was 15. She soon impressed everyone when she was tapped to play her first leading role in the 2002 film, Crossroads.
The gig opened doors for her, as she appeared in other flicks, including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Pauly Shore Is Dead, Fahrenheit 9/11 and Corporate Animals, to name a few.
Who Else Appears in 'Crossroads'?
Crossroads features several renowned stars in Hollywood who starred along with Spears, including Kim Cattrall, Anson Mount, Zoë Saldaña, Taryn Manning, Justin Long, Dan Aykroyd, Beverly Johnson, Kool Moe Dee, Jesse Camp and David Allen.
Dajiné Colón and Crystal Milton also appeared and played the younger versions of Saldaña and Manning's characters.
What Her Costars Thought of Her While Filming
Although Crossroads only earned moderate box office sales, critics and Spears' costars applauded her acting skills.
In a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Saldaña opened up about Spears' "acting chops."
"Oh, on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being super fabulous? Um, I would say a six? A seven? Eight-ish?" she said, defending Spears.
On the other hand, Long told Us Weekly how Spears' behavior was while shooting.
"I remember being so disarmed by how normal she seemed. It was at the height of her fame, and, like, everyone else, I was inundated by images of her. She was so popular, so famous," he shared.
Meanwhile, Manning said they had an amazing time on Crossroads despite not keeping in touch after filming wrapped.
What 'Crossroads' Is About
Crossroads revolves around the lives of three childhood friends who reconnect after eight years for a cross-country adventure. Their reunion starts by scooping out their wish box before slowly rekindling their friendship.
Meet the Creators of 'Crossroads'
Tamra Davis directed the 2002 film based on Shonda Rhimes' screenplay. Ann Carli and Eric Alan Edwards served as the producer and cinematographer, respectively, while Paramount Pictures distributed the flick.
Did 'Crossroads' Win an Award?
Upon its release, Crossroads received several nominations at the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. However, it only received the Razzie Award for Worst Actress in 2003, per its IMDb page.
When Will Netflix Release Britney Spears' 'Crossroads'?
On January 22, Netflix confirmed the upcoming streaming debut of Spears' Crossroads this year.
"The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that's about to change!" the streaming giant wrote in a statement. "We're thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15."
The upcoming release will follow its previous limited run on October 23 and 25, 2023, after Spears dropped her latest memoir, The Woman in Me.