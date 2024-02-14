7 Facts to Know About Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' Before It Comes to Netflix

Although Crossroads only earned moderate box office sales, critics and Spears' costars applauded her acting skills.

In a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Saldaña opened up about Spears' "acting chops."

"Oh, on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being super fabulous? Um, I would say a six? A seven? Eight-ish?" she said, defending Spears.

On the other hand, Long told Us Weekly how Spears' behavior was while shooting.

"I remember being so disarmed by how normal she seemed. It was at the height of her fame, and, like, everyone else, I was inundated by images of her. She was so popular, so famous," he shared.

Meanwhile, Manning said they had an amazing time on Crossroads despite not keeping in touch after filming wrapped.