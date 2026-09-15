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Wheelchair-Bound Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation at 2026 Emmy Awards Amid Grueling Parkinson's Battle: Photos

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: AP

Michael J. Fox accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 10:24 p.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox made a rare appearance in a wheelchair as he took the stage to accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

The Back to the Future actor, 65, was honored for his philanthropic efforts at the Monday, September 14, ceremony, held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.

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Michael J. Fox made a rare appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Michael J. Fox Received a Standing Ovation

Photo of Michael J. Fox was greeted with standing ovations at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Source: AP

Michael J. Fox was greeted with standing ovations at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

"I can think no one more deserving of [the award] than Michael," Julianna Marguiles, who worked with Fox on The Good Wife, said as she presented the award.

Fox was showered with applause as he accepted the award. "Thank you to everyone involved for this amazing and humbling honor," he said as he addressed the audience.

Previous Bob Hope Humanitarian Award winners include George Clooney, Sean Penn, Oprah and Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

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Michael J. Fox Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease in 1991

Photo of Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at 29 years old.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at 29 years old.

Fox began his speech by thanking Bob Hope, who reportedly donated an estimate $1 billion during his lifetime, before transitioning into what he learned since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at just 29 years old.

"I understood that accepting Parkinson’s didn’t mean I had to surrender to it," he said. "It just meant doing whatever I could for people living with this disease."

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Michael J. Fox Thanked His Wife

Photo of Michael J. Fox made sure to thank his wife and kids during the speech.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox made sure to thank his wife and kids during the speech.

The Teen Wolf star also made sure to give his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, a special shoutout for "sacrifices and love" amid his health struggles.

"You have no idea," he continued.

Before the show, Fox posed for photos on the red carpet with his wife, 66, whom he's been married to since July 1988. The actor looked classic in a black suit, while she wore a sultry black high neck gown.

The outing marked their first time at the award show in 13 years, with their last appearance dating back to 2013.

Michael J. Fox Exemplifies 'Compassion, Courage and Service'

Photo of The Television Academy announced in July that Michael J. Fox would be honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.
Source: MEGA

The Television Academy announced in July that Michael J. Fox would be honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Fox was announced the recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award by the Television Academy in July.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego explained in a statement that the organization was "proud" to honor the actor for his "extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research."

"Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences," the statement read, per Entertainment Weekly. "He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change."

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