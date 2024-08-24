Home > News NEWS Which Slot Providers Are Most Popular in the UK? Source: Unsplash

When I first began to play online slots, it took me no time at all to realise the sheer number of service top tier providers such as: Big Time Gaming Play ‘n GO NetEnt Microgaming I can make it easy for you — you can find a full list here at the Online-Slot website. Some game providers are better than others, I will admit that, so I’ve created a list of which I think and know are the most popular in the UK. Read on to find out more.

Article continues below advertisement

NetEnt

If you know anything about slot titles, you'll know about NetEnt. I've played for years, and they're one of the two developers I always see. One of the first names that comes to mind when I think about top-notch slot providers is NetEnt. This Swedish business has been a huge player in the online gaming business since 1996 and with good reason. The graphics quality of NetEnt games, along with their engaging gameplay and innovations, are among the best available on this planet and my favourite. They have set the standard for other providers to aim higher. NetEnt also impresses me with its ability to mix classical slot aspects with contemporary technology. Regardless if it's real money slots with fruit symbols or something else entirely different but story-driven, count me in. Their commitment to fair gaming and user experience also can't go unmentioned. NetEnt has also become famous due to some iconic games that have since become classics in online slots.

Play'n GO

Another provider the UK loves but everyone knows about is Play'n Go. They've been creating games since 2005, so it's still long enough to know what they're doing. I only know who they are because I've played so many slots and looked at the names on the titles. If playing mobile slot games is your thing, then chances are high that you already know about Play'n Go but just don't realise it. They have perfected their craft by producing visually stunning mobile-friendly slot machines that run smoothly regardless of where you are, ensuring that the gaming remains uninterrupted. For me, Play'n Go stands out because they develop a wide range of games. You can choose from high-volatility slots with big wins and risks or steadier ones that will always keep it easy. One of my favourite games from Play'n Go is Book of Dead. This slot is a UK sensation, and there are valid reasons. It has an amazing theme of Egypt with high stakes rewarding free spins, making it irresistible to me. Reactoonz is another good one I love to play.

Article continues below advertisement

Microgaming

Microgaming is definitely the most famous on my list. They've remained relevant in the UK market with some of the most famous slot titles ever to be released. Established in 1994, Microgaming has a history of producing many of the most famous and innovative slots found within this sector. You can't make slot titles for that long and not know what you're doing. One of the aspects of Microgaming that impresses me is how they constantly produce new and exciting games and still maintain their old ones. Games like Mega Moolah and their network of progressive jackpots have made them even more famous. It is not just the large amounts won; it is this attention to detail in game design by Microgaming and its commitment to fairness that make them popular with UK players. Microgaming's range of games has very simple classic slots and complex feature-rich ones. Below are some of the most played slots you can find at Microgaming: Mega Moolah Thunderstruck II Immortal Romance

Big-Time Gaming

Though Big Time Gaming (BTG) may not boast a long history like other providers do, they make up for it through innovative ideas. They've been creating games since 2011, which I think is still long enough. If you have been playing any online slot recently within the UK, you'll have played a Big-Time gaming title. And if you've played Megaways slots, you'll definitely have played a BTG title. Developed by BTG, this groundbreaking mechanic has dramatically changed the way people play slots. Since then, it has been adopted by many other developers. The first time I came across a Megaways slot, I was amazed at just how many ways there were to win - sometimes even reaching 117,649! And this unpredictable, dynamic gameplay is what makes BTG slots so thrilling. One of my top BTG slots is Bonanza, which was the first Megaways game I ever tried. Its theme of mining, together with expanding reels, makes this a standout title in online slots. Another favourite of mine is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? which combines the TV show with other innovative gameplay features developed by BTG. These are some of the biggest gaming developers you'll find online - I'd say my favourite two are BTG and Microgaming. These providers are certainly going to keep you entertained, whether you are an experienced player or just starting playing.