'Head on the Chopping Block': White House Insider Faces Job Uncertainty With New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's Arrival, Report Says
Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
A veteran of Donald Trump's communications department may be on the "chopping block" with the sudden installation of Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary, according to a new report.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, longstanding drama behind the scenes has staff fearing sweeping changes brought on by Trump's capricious selection of the young blonde Trump loyalist.
Donald Trump Pushed Katie Zacharia Through With 'Thin' Vetting
Per the report, Trump's vetting of Zacharia was "so thin" that he was not aware the 41-year-old was a protégé of Corey Lewandowski, the longtime adviser — and rumored lover — of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Zacharia was "handpicked" by Lewandowski to be the Department of Homeland Security's "television voice" in February, just six weeks before Noem was fired from her Cabinet position. When Noem was fired, Zacharia went on "an unofficial blacklist of more than two dozen Noem loyalists" at DHS.
Katie Zacharia's DHS Enemy Likely 'on the Chopping Block'
It also brought her in the crosshairs of Lauren Bis, the assistant public affairs secretary at DHS.
Lauren Bis reportedly shoved Katie Zacharia down in the DHS comms totem pole, sidelining her from her television role.
In the months since Noem and Zacharia left DHS, Bis has moved to the White House's comms department — meaning she now works under the woman she pushed down while she was at DHS.
“It would be wise for Lauren to begin looking for a new job given their history,” a White House source told Daily Mail.
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Donald Trump Could Be Prepping Sweeping Personnel Changes
Bis isn't the only one who's job security has been thrown into question by Zacharia's hire.
The report says other White House staffers are "unnerved" by the sudden hire of the new press secretary, taking it as a sign Trump is preparing to push through sweeping changes while ignoring the advice of his aides.
Other reporting suggests Trump hired Zacharia against the advice of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, leaving insiders with the impression the president is ready to "carry out a purge."
Katie Zacharia 'Got Off on the Wrong Foot' During First Press Conference
Such changes would likely take place after the midterms, where Republicans are expected to take heavy losses, thanks in large part to Trump's dire unpopularity.
Other names thought to be on the chopping block include Zacharia herself, as she faced heavy criticism after her first press conference on October 13.
A White House insider told MS NOW, "Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast, otherwise she’ll break Scaramucci’s record."
The official was referring to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump's press secretary for a mere 11 days in 2017.