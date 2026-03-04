White House Roasted for Claiming the American Revolution Started in 1776: 'Open the Schools!'

The White House was mocked online after a post claimed the American Revolution began in 1776 instead of 1775.

In a message shared on X, the official White House account referenced "the Revolution that began in 1776."

The White House faced ridicule online after a social media post appeared to get a basic American history fact wrong.

"The Revolution that began in 1776 has not ended — it still continues, because the flames of Liberty and Independence still burns in the hearts of EVERY American Patriot," the tweet read. "And our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder, and more glorious than ever before."

But critics were quick to point out that the American Revolutionary War actually began in 1775, with the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The Declaration of Independence was adopted the following year.

The apparent mix-up sparked a flood of reactions online, with users mocking the administration for the historical error.

"Good God... 1776 was the Declaration of Independence. OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!" one person wrote.

Another user slammed the staff behind the account, adding, "The staffing at the WH is just embarrassing. I thought [Donald] Trump's first term was bad. Sad that they don’t know simple dates in American History, but American History will certainly know them, and not kindly…"

Some commenters said even people outside the United States recognized the mistake.

"I'm Canadian and even I knew this. They should sit down and watch some YouTube documentaries lol," one user joked.