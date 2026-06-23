White Stripes Guitarist Jack White Hit With Divorce Filing as Wife Olivia Jean Alleges 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct'

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It's over! Jack White's wife, Olivia Jean, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Jean, 35, filed for the split on June 3, claiming the White Stripes guitarist, 50, was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper," according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 23.

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Inside Olivia Jean's Divorce Filing

Source: @jackwhite/Instagram Olivia Jean requested spousal support, along with asking to be placed on his life insurance, according to the divorce filing.

The "Ms. Black Boots" singer listed the day of separation as the same day as the filing and requested spousal support, claiming she depended on his income. In addition, she asked to be placed on his life insurance policy despite their breakup.

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Olivia Jean Was Signed to Jack White's Record Label

Source: MEGA Olivia Jean was signed to Jack White's record label in 2009.

The former couple originally met in 2009 when Jean was signed to his record label, Third Man Records, as the lead singer of an all-female gothic band, the Black Belles. After the group disbanded in 2012, Jean launched her solo career, later revealing that her romance with White sparked during that chapter in her life. "We were just really good friends," the "Raving Ghost" singer told the New York Times in July 2022. “You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date. It wasn’t really a transition. It was more, OK, this is happening. More like a continuation.”

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Jack White Proposed During White Stripes Show

Source: MEGA Jack White and Olivia Jean got married and engaged during an April 2022 show.

The couple got both engaged and married during a concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in April 2022, with the "Seven Nation Army" artist candidly revealing how he'd been preparing for the moment the entire day. "I thought, as the day was going on, if a day had some left turns, maybe it wasn’t the right day," he explained during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "But the day kept going so well! I figured it was a good time. I asked her, ‘Do you get married now, or do you wanna wait?’ And she’s like, 'No! Right now! This is a great day!'"

The Couple Haven't Interacted Online in More Than a Year

Source: @jackwhite/Instagram Jack White hasn't mentioned his wife online since April 2025.