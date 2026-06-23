or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Jack White
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

White Stripes Guitarist Jack White Hit With Divorce Filing as Wife Olivia Jean Alleges 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct'

Photo of Jack White and Olivia Jean
Source: @jackwhite/Instagram

Jack White’s wife, Olivia Jean, has filed for divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Updated 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's over! Jack White's wife, Olivia Jean, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Jean, 35, filed for the split on June 3, claiming the White Stripes guitarist, 50, was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper," according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Olivia Jean's Divorce Filing

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Olivia Jean requested spousal support, along with asking to be placed on his life insurance, according to the divorce filing.
Source: @jackwhite/Instagram

Olivia Jean requested spousal support, along with asking to be placed on his life insurance, according to the divorce filing.

The "Ms. Black Boots" singer listed the day of separation as the same day as the filing and requested spousal support, claiming she depended on his income.

In addition, she asked to be placed on his life insurance policy despite their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jean Was Signed to Jack White's Record Label

Photo of Olivia Jean was signed to Jack White's record label in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Jean was signed to Jack White's record label in 2009.

The former couple originally met in 2009 when Jean was signed to his record label, Third Man Records, as the lead singer of an all-female gothic band, the Black Belles.

After the group disbanded in 2012, Jean launched her solo career, later revealing that her romance with White sparked during that chapter in her life.

"We were just really good friends," the "Raving Ghost" singer told the New York Times in July 2022. “You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date. It wasn’t really a transition. It was more, OK, this is happening. More like a continuation.”

MORE ON:
Jack White

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jack White Proposed During White Stripes Show

Photo of Jack White and Olivia Jean got married and engaged during an April 2022 show.
Source: MEGA

Jack White and Olivia Jean got married and engaged during an April 2022 show.

The couple got both engaged and married during a concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in April 2022, with the "Seven Nation Army" artist candidly revealing how he'd been preparing for the moment the entire day.

"I thought, as the day was going on, if a day had some left turns, maybe it wasn’t the right day," he explained during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "But the day kept going so well! I figured it was a good time. I asked her, ‘Do you get married now, or do you wanna wait?’ And she’s like, 'No! Right now! This is a great day!'"

The Couple Haven't Interacted Online in More Than a Year

Photo of Jack White hasn't mentioned his wife online since April 2025.
Source: @jackwhite/Instagram

Jack White hasn't mentioned his wife online since April 2025.

White's last mention of his estranged wife dates back to April 2025, when they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

"Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to this bad a-- Detroit guitar player chick I love, Mrs. Olivia Jean," he captioned a tribute post at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.