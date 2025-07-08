'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Leaves Comment on Obituary of Alleged Manslaughter Victim: 'One of a Kind Man'

16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who is currently incarcerated, left a tribute to John Mark Harris — after allegedly supplying drugs that killed him. “John Mark, I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral. I wish I could’ve found out sooner and attended your celebration of life,” she wrote via an online obituary on March 3. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for. You’ve came to my rescue on many occasions and saved me over the years. We bonded over being chefs, our love of cooking and our struggles. I could tell you anything and you always knew what to say or give me your honest opinion and advice.”

She went on to note she was “thankful” for the times they had together and was having trouble processing the loss.

“I don't want it to be true,” she continued. “I’ll miss waking up to your silly messages and pictures you'd send me. I'll miss marshal and lunchbox. I'll miss your amazing cooking. I'll miss snuggling on the couch watching tv with you. I'll miss sitting outside, smoking camel crush cigs w/ you how we talked about… life, gossiping and you telling me what movies/shows I need to watch next. Most of all, I'll miss you, a truly good hearted & one of a kind man, John Mark.”