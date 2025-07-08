or
'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Leaves Comment on Obituary of Alleged Manslaughter Victim: 'One of a Kind Man'

Composite photo of Whitney Purvis and John Mark Harris
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook; Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes

Whitney Purvis left a comment on the obituary of her alleged manslaughter victim.

July 8 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who is currently incarcerated, left a tribute to John Mark Harris — after allegedly supplying drugs that killed him. “John Mark, I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral. I wish I could’ve found out sooner and attended your celebration of life,” she wrote via an online obituary on March 3. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for. You’ve came to my rescue on many occasions and saved me over the years. We bonded over being chefs, our love of cooking and our struggles. I could tell you anything and you always knew what to say or give me your honest opinion and advice.”

'I Don't Want It to Be True'

Photo of Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Whitney Purvis claimed she was 'thankful' for times she had with John Mark Harris.

She went on to note she was “thankful” for the times they had together and was having trouble processing the loss.

“I don't want it to be true,” she continued. “I’ll miss waking up to your silly messages and pictures you'd send me. I'll miss marshal and lunchbox. I'll miss your amazing cooking. I'll miss snuggling on the couch watching tv with you. I'll miss sitting outside, smoking camel crush cigs w/ you how we talked about… life, gossiping and you telling me what movies/shows I need to watch next. Most of all, I'll miss you, a truly good hearted & one of a kind man, John Mark.”

'I Love You Forever'

Photo of Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Whitney Purvis said she would 'never forget' John Mark Harris.

Purvis promised to “never forget” him, adding she hopes he rests in peace. “My condolences to your family and friends,” she concluded. “I pray they are able to find some kind of comfort during this tragic time. I love you forever, John Mark.”

Whitney Purvis Arrested

Photo of Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Whitney Purvis was arrested on July 6.

As OK! reported, Purvis was arrested on July 6 and taken into custody for felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose. The charge is for intentional distribution of a drug called Tranq, which is a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine.

Aside from involuntary manslaughter, Purvis was also arrested on two other charges involving controlled substances, including possession with intent to distribute.

Weston Gosa Jr.'s Death

Photo of Weston Gosa Jr. and Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Whitney Purvis' son died on June 2.

Times haven’t been easy for Purvis, as she lost her son Weston Gosa Jr. when he unexpectedly passed away on June 2.

“This is so hard to write,” Purvis shared on Facebook at the time. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

