'16 and Pregnant' Alum Whitney Purvis Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter 1 Month After Son's Tragic Death
16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis was arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose, according to a media outlet.
On Monday, July 7, the reality alum was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Floyd County, Ga. The charge is for intentional distribution of a drug called Tranq, which is a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine.
An Overdose
After giving a man named John Mark Harris the Tranq, he suffered an overdose and died.
Aside from involuntary manslaughter, Purvis was also arrested on two other charges involving controlled substances, including possession with intent to distribute.
Whitney's Son Died
The news comes fresh on the heels of Purvis’ son, Weston Gosa Jr., dying on June 2.
“This is so hard to write,” Purvis wrote on Facebook at the time, confirming the heartbreaking news. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”
She addressed her son directly, telling him, “I love you so much.”
“You are my heart,” she continued. “ I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”
Funeral Drama
Purvis made a second post, writing, “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby.”
As OK! reported on June 18, an insider dished Purvis was denied entry to her son’s funeral, leaving her “devastated.”
Purvis’ ex Weston Gosa Sr. shared a different version of events, revealing everyone was told there was a viewing scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a service would follow immediately after. He called Whitney to invite her a week prior to the services and told her the event would be monitored and there would be a guest list.
A Prior Arrest
Weston Sr. claims Whitney arrived on the scene at 4:15 p.m., but the doors to the service were already locked. When she was informed she could not enter by the funeral director, Weston Sr. said she got upset.
At 5:10 p.m., Weston Sr. stated Whitney began messaging him, calling him “evil” for not allowing her inside. When she tried claiming she wasn’t on the guest list, he sent her a photo of the list, clearly indicating her name was there. He also shared her mom, aunt and uncle attended the service, as they arrived around 3 p.m.
Purvis has a prior record, as she was arrested in 2021 for making terroristic threats.