'16 and Pregnant' Alum Whitney Purvis Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter 1 Month After Son's Tragic Death

The news comes fresh on the heels of Purvis’ son, Weston Gosa Jr., dying on June 2.

“This is so hard to write,” Purvis wrote on Facebook at the time, confirming the heartbreaking news. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

She addressed her son directly, telling him, “I love you so much.”

“You are my heart,” she continued. “ I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”