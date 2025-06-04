'16 and Pregnant' Alum Whitney Purvis' Son Weston Gosa. Jr. Was Dealing With 'Several Health Issues' Before 'Sudden' Death, Stepmom Reveals
In the wake of 16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis’ son, Weston Gosa Jr., dying at the age of 16, his stepmom, Amy Gosa, spoke out to refute rumors surrounding his untimely passing.
"He had several health issues, so we're thinking it was an underlying issue we didn't know about," Amy shared with a news outlet, noting, "It's very hurtful seeing all the comments saying he died from fentanyl."
'He Was Fine the Night Before'
Amy, who shared her stepson’s death was “sudden” and “out of nowhere,” is hopeful that once an autopsy is performed, it will clear his name of any drug-related rumors.
"He was fine the night before,” she said. “At first, we thought his blood sugar was low, but it wasn’t.”
Amy explained Weston had type-1 diabetes, Addison’s disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.
They're 'All Very Upset'
"We're all very upset,” Amy continued sharing. “Our kids are devastated. He's got two brothers and they're just broken.”
While their family had a sordid past with Whitney — as she lost custody of Weston Jr. and her other son River — the tragic situation has made them all lean on each other.
"We're on good terms now,” Amy explained regarding Whitney. “She's devastated as well. She's not doing good at all right now.”
Weston Gosa Jr.'s Death Announced
As OK! reported, Whitney confirmed her son had passed away on June 2.
“This is so hard to write,” Purvis wrote on Facebook at the time, sharing the heartbreaking news. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”
She spoke to her son directly, telling him, “I love you so much.”
“You are my heart,” she added. “ I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”
Amy shared the family has set up a spotfund fundraiser with a $12,000 goal to assist in costs for Weston Jr.’s funeral.