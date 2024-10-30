Home > News NEWS Too Real for Hollywood? Whitney Uland’s Fans Defend Her as Sharon Stone Fires Back

Oh, it’s on! Rising filmmaker and How to Be Famous founder Whitney Uland is shaking up Hollywood’s glitterati with an Instagram reel that’s got some celebs all up in their feelings. In the reel, posted October 10, Uland threw down the gauntlet, suggesting that fame doesn’t necessarily require kindness or self-awareness – in fact, she claims it may be easier for those who don’t overthink it! In her words: “If you're a good, self-aware person, odds are you're WAY overthinking everything you say & do – which is the OPPOSITE of what you need to do in order to access the resource of fame.” Whitney’s secret to success? Letting go of that fear of judgment and just showing up “100% authentically” – which, as she puts it, “makes you magnetic AF to your people.” And Hollywood’s upper crust was NOT having it. In a reaction that only added fuel to the fire, Basic Instinct icon Sharon Stone came in hot, dropping the burn: “Obviously, you are not famous, friend.” Ouch! Stone’s mic drop was followed by Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes, who quickly jumped in, calling Uland’s take an “absolutely delusional theory.” And just when you thought the shade couldn’t get thicker, celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey chimed in with his own zinger: “Too many people have microphones.” Um… talk about hitting below the belt!

But here’s the twist: rather than feeling disheartened by these star-studded put-downs, Uland’s supporters rallied around her, proving her message resonates far beyond Hollywood’s high-gloss gates. For Uland’s fans, it’s not about her being “not famous” like Sharon Stone, but rather about the authenticity and relatability of her message. Many argued that Stone, Lytes, and Mackey’s responses looked more like gatekeeping than an actual discussion of fame, with one supporter saying, “Did something hit a nerve because… you want to gatekeep fame to those similar to yourself.” Others pointed out the irony that Hollywood insiders would feel so “triggered” by someone outside the A-list sphere. “You’re a prime example of what she’s talking about,” one follower commented. Oof!

Whitney’s take couldn’t have come at a more intense time for Hollywood. With controversies swirling around some of the industry’s biggest names – from the accusations against Diddy to ongoing fallout from the Me Too movement – audiences have become far more vocal about what they expect from celebrities, just look at the recent controversy with Blake Lively. Blake and the backlash she has faced for her "tone-deaf" promotion of It Ends With Us, focusing on fashion and her haircare line rather than the film’s themes of domestic violence. Fans are speaking out, calling for a new type of star who is real, relatable, and unafraid to be imperfect.

And for Uland, the appeal of today’s social media is its power to bring fans along for the ride, even if she isn’t as “famous” as Sharon Stone just yet. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have made it possible for audiences to feel like they’re a part of their favorite stars’ journeys from the beginning. It’s what catapulted influencers like Addison Rae to fame – her followers didn’t mind that she wasn’t an A-lister; they loved feeling like they were right there with her as she rose to stardom. In this way, Uland’s fans see her as an underdog worth supporting, someone they can root for precisely because she’s not already at the top. But Whitney isn’t just throwing shade for the sake of it. As the founder of How to Be Famous, Uland’s all about guiding newcomers who want to break into the industry without jumping through Hollywood’s usual hoops. She’s no stranger to blazing her own trail either – her indie project Hysterical Women picked up Audience Choice at the Bentonville Film Festival, known for celebrating diversity and inclusivity, and her production company Outer Darkness Films focuses on lifting underrepresented voices in Hollywood. If anyone knows the challenges of making it without Hollywood’s blessing, it’s her.

While her A-list critics seem set on reminding her of her “outsider” status, her supporters see this as a strength, not a flaw. “Hollywood needs more real people with real stories – not just handpicked personas,” one fan summed up. And with a growing number of stars being “canceled” for out-of-touch behavior, many fans are hungry for more down-to-earth, relatable figures they feel they actually know. Uland’s reel has clearly tapped into this shift, giving voice to those who are tired of Hollywood’s old-school, exclusive “cool kids club.” So, who’s really in the hot seat here? Sharon, Bobby, and Stevie may have taken shots, but Uland’s reel is clearly resonating with a generation that wants its stars real, relatable, and unfiltered. In a world where Instagram and TikTok let anyone build a following, Uland’s message is a reminder that fame is no longer reserved for Hollywood’s “chosen few.” Whitney Uland’s reel has everyone talking, and as her fans rally behind her, it’s safe to say that Hollywood’s next generation of stars might look very different – and a little less curated – than the A-list we’re used to.

