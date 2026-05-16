Who Is Byron Allen? Meet the Comedian and Media Mogul Set to Take Over Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Time Slot
May 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Byron Allen Will Take Over Stephen Colbert's Time Slot
Byron Allen is preparing his late-night takeover.
Ahead of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert finale on May 21, CBS announced that Allen's comedy talk series, Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, will replace the network's final iteration of the franchise.
"Byron's been a great partner to us at 12:30 so we feel confident he will continue to be a great partner for us at 11:30 as well. We will continue to develop," George Cheeks, Paramount's chair of TV media, said at CBS' fall 2026 schedule reveal. "We considered everything, but we felt like this was the right move."
Meanwhile, Allen confirmed the news in a statement, writing, "I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh. I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter."
When inquired about the move, Colbert said in a cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, "God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating."
"You know his history with Carson?" he queried, referring to the time Allen became the youngest comedian to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1979. "Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning, and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. [Johnny] Carson a note?'"
The outlet asked Colbert whether it was "better or worse than being replaced by another traditional late night comedy show," he responded, "It's none of my business."
Colbert also reflected on the future of the talk show genre, admitting, "I don't know what it's going to be, and I don't know what I can do to help other than what I did the last 11 years. But one night I'll turn on the TV and probably no one will be there."
Byron Allen Is From Detroit
Allen was born in Detroit on April 22, 1961. He and his family relocated to Los Angeles, where his mother, Carolyn Folks, enrolled in UCLA's film department and soon landed an internship at NBC.
Byron Allen Is a Comedian
Growing up while his mother worked as a publicist, Allen was constantly surrounded by comedians at Burbank Studios, which helped shape his ambitions in the entertainment industry.
He began doing stand-up at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles at 14 and was discovered by Jimmie Walker. Shortly after his high school graduation, he made history as the youngest comedian to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at age 18.
It opened the door for him to become one of the hosts of Real People, helping him establish his entertainment empire.
Byron Allen Founded the Allen Media Group
In 1993, Allen founded what would become Allen Media Group and produced his first show, Entertainers with Byron Allen.
"I always figured it wasn't show business, it was business show," he explained. "I always focused on the business side."
Through the company, he purchased The Weather Channel for $310 million in 2018.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Byron Allen Has a Whopping Net Worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Allen has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, making him one of the wealthiest comedians in the world.
Byron Allen Made a Multi-Billion Dollar Offer to Acquire Paramount Global
In January 2024, Allen put forward a $14.3 billion offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Paramount Global.
"Mr. Byron Allen did submit a bid on behalf of Allen Media Group and its strategic partners to purchase all of Paramount Global's outstanding shares," Allen Media Group said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We believe this $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued."
However, the buyout offer failed to materialize, with Paramount ultimately pursued merger negotiations with Skydance Media.
Byron Allen Sued McDonald's in 2021
Allen filed a $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald's, accusing the fast-food chain of discriminating against Black-owned media companies.
McDonald's and two of Allen's companies, Entertainment Studios Networks and the Weather Group, reached an out-of-court settlement in June 2025.