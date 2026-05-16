Who Is Byron Allen? Meet the Comedian and Media Mogul Set to Take Over Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Time Slot

Byron Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' is set to take over the 11:35 p.m. CBS time slot following the conclusion of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Byron Allen is preparing his late-night takeover.

Ahead of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert finale on May 21, CBS announced that Allen's comedy talk series, Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, will replace the network's final iteration of the franchise.

"Byron's been a great partner to us at 12:30 so we feel confident he will continue to be a great partner for us at 11:30 as well. We will continue to develop," George Cheeks, Paramount's chair of TV media, said at CBS' fall 2026 schedule reveal. "We considered everything, but we felt like this was the right move."

Meanwhile, Allen confirmed the news in a statement, writing, "I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh. I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter."

When inquired about the move, Colbert said in a cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, "God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating."

"You know his history with Carson?" he queried, referring to the time Allen became the youngest comedian to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1979. "Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning, and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. [Johnny] Carson a note?'"

The outlet asked Colbert whether it was "better or worse than being replaced by another traditional late night comedy show," he responded, "It's none of my business."

Colbert also reflected on the future of the talk show genre, admitting, "I don't know what it's going to be, and I don't know what I can do to help other than what I did the last 11 years. But one night I'll turn on the TV and probably no one will be there."