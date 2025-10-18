Unveiling Coco Gauff’s Mystery Boyfriend: Everything You Need to Know About Jalen Sera
Oct. 18 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Coco Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has made headlines both on and off the court, but she's keeping one aspect of her life under wraps — her boyfriend, Jalen Sera. Despite her rising fame, the tennis star has emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy regarding her personal relationships.
"I think I felt like I just, some parts of myself I love to share and then some parts I think I just keep to myself," Gauff told People in March 2024.
However, the mystery surrounding her boyfriend ended during a BOSE promotional video shoot in June, where she confirmed her relationship with Sera.
As the couple celebrated their love, Gauff listened attentively to a heartwarming audio message from Sera, who said, "Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great and I love you."
With a radiant smile, Gauff revealed a sentimental detail: "Today's actually our two-year anniversary."
The Timeline of Their Relationship
In an interview with TIME magazine in April 2024, Gauff revealed that she and Sera had been dating for over a year, calling it her "first real relationship." She first mentioned him after her dramatic victory at the U.S. Open in September 2023, sharing how he helped her stay mentally focused before the big match.
"I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep," she recounted. "So we spoke until 1 a.m. and then I went to sleep."
Jalen Sera: The Creative Mind Behind the Scenes
During an interview with Vogue, Gauff praised Sera's artistic side.
"He's a very nice guy. He's in school now. He's about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar," she said.
Gauff laughed off speculation that she was seeing a fellow athlete, emphasizing how dating a non-athlete contributes to their bond.
"To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective," she explained.
Family Endorsements of Jalen Sera
Coco's mother, Candi Gauff, holds unique insights about Jalen — she was his fourth-grade teacher.
Coco noted, "My mom always said, if they're bad in school, they're probably bad as adults. He's always been a smart, nice kid."
Her father, Corey Gauff, stressed the importance of balance outside sports for both Coco and her brother, rising baseball star Codey.
"I want them to really have fun along the way," he said.
Their Shared Interests and Activities
Coco and Jalen may not be competitive athletes, but they channel their competitive spirits through a quirky reading challenge.
"It started because I loved reading as a kid, and I kind of lost it when I got older," Coco shared at the 2024 German Open.
Initially, she aimed to read 12 books in a year, but after learning that Jalen plans to read 24 this year, she doubled her goal to keep up.
"I got super competitive and doubled my goal," she noted. "I'm two books ahead, so I'm winning right now."
Jalen also knows how to impress Coco, having given her a silver infinity necklace, which she showcased at a November 2023 press conference.
"My boyfriend gave this to me," she said proudly. "I was like, OK, let me play with something that means something to me."