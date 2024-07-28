OK Magazine
Coco Gauff Reveals Why Her Entire Team Left the Olympic Village for a Chic Paris Hotel

Photo of Coco Gauff.
Source: MEGA

Coco Gauff revealed she's the only American women's tennis team member still staying in the Olympic Village.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Coco Gauff is spilling the tea!

The tennis player took to TikTok on Saturday, July 27, to reveal that she's currently the only American women's tennis team member still staying at the Olympic Village in Paris after the small living quarters became a problem for her fellow athletes.

Source: @COCOGAUFF/X
Source: MEGA

Coco Gauff revealed she's she's currently the only American women's tennis team member still staying in the Olympic Village.

"10 girls, two bathrooms. #olympicvillage," Gauff captioned the clip of herself and the rest of her teammates in the cramped $1.6 billion complex doing their hair and makeup.

When one social media user told the champion in the comments section that she should consider moving to other accommodations, she replied, "All the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me. So now just five girls, two bathrooms."

Source: MEGA

Coco Gauff shared a TikTok of herself taking advantage of all of the free space in the Olympic village.

The housing for participants of the games has been a bone of contention, with many calling out the facility for its cheap furniture and how hard the mattresses are. Despite the lack of luxury, many have said it has been an extremely focused environment as they prepare for the biggest moment of their lives.

"There’s so much discipline,” South Africa badminton coach Dillan Schaap said in a recent interview. “You’re waking up early in the morning, there’s people running and exercising already. By the time you go to bed at like 10 o’clock there’s very few athletes walking around, they’re all doing their thing in their rooms and stuff."

Source: MEGA

The housing for athletes at the Olympic Village has been highly criticized during the Paris Games.

"I think that’s the big takeaway is that you think that all the work gets done, you get to the Olympics and now you just compete, whereas it’s not like. We have our training sessions, we got to the arena but in between that we do sessions here when we need to. You do physical exercise here if you need to. These players are training throughout the Olympics as well. You don’t just stop training just to compete, which I think for me was a really cool aspect," he added.

However, if a competitor doesn't like the given living arrangements during the global event, where they sleep at night all depends on them. "If a sport star decides not to stay in [the Village], they have to find their own arrangements in terms of where they're going to stay, and make their own hotel contracts," Olympic Village Director Daniel Smith said in a recent interview.

Source: MEGA

If athletes do not want to stay at the Olympic Village, they must be in charge of finding other accommodations.

Source: OK!

USA Today conducted the interview with Schaap about the housing at the Paris Olympics.

People conducted the interview with Smith.

