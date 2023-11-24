Home > News NEWS Who Is Dmitrii Khasanov, the Digital Marketing Guru?

The field of digital marketing has become one of the most aggressively competitive sectors in strategic business development today. However, in this fiercely competitive environment, teeming with millions of "pros" and "experts," finding a true guru is challenging. We spoke with Dmitrii Khasanov, Founder of Meladia Agency and Strategic Development Advisor at Bets.io, who has recently emerged as a genuine phenomenon in the international digital marketing industry.

The Path to Success Since 2013, this marketing genius has been helping influencers and companies build the strongest marketing strategies to attract investments, customers, and media attention. However, for most of his professional career, Dmitrii has remained in the shadow of his clients, acting as the gray cardinal and the "driving force" behind the online activities of companies and personality brands. This year, however, all that changed. Today, Dmitrii Khasanov heads Melandia Agency and serves as a strategic development and marketing communications advisor to some of the world's largest companies, such as Bets.io. Dmitry's professional adventures in digital marketing began in Eastern Europe, where the then-promising marketer ran successful campaigns and attracted direct investment in start-ups and established companies. Working with the public sector, different business cultures, and approaches to marketing, in 10 years Dmitrii has become a recognizable figure in the digital marketing market in Europe and the UAE. Today, Dmitry Khasanov lives in the US with his family and continues to develop brands and share his expertise at private events. The knowledge and mentorship he brings to the table enable new and existing companies alike to achieve transformative levels of success in reaching targeted audiences. Dmitrii shows companies how they can grow their leads, increase sales, and ultimately boost their revenue.

He founded Melandia Agency, recognizing the immense potential of authentic storytelling in digital marketing. While many focused on just numbers, he saw an opportunity to combine genuine narratives with the evolving power of technology, especially AI. Witnessing many marketers falter in crises underscored the need for a more robust approach. Dmitrii aimed to build an international team, each offering unique insights, ensuring our strategies were both heartfelt and innovative. This is how Melandia was born. The Bitter Truth about Digital Marketing Money rules the entire digital marketing industry. Yes, it sounds boring and irrelevant, but Dmitrii is sure that only companies prepared to pay for expertise will attract new clients. The logic behind it is simple: the company spends resources on highly qualified experts, who subsequently recoup these investments by attracting new clients. Everything sounds as logical as possible, but according to Dmitrii’s personal observations, only 30% are ready to invest in development, while the other 70% are looking for easy and cheap ways to work with digital marketing. “To grow in new markets, increase profits, and stay one step ahead of the competition, companies need to invest in three pillars: digital marketing, technology, and people. These three elements will be the main driving force. Otherwise, it's game over,” he states.

AI as a Big YES Starting with AI can seem daunting, but it's crucial to remember that every great innovation comes with its learning curve. Firstly, don't fear mistakes. They are the stepping stones to mastering any new technology. Instead of shying away from challenges, face them head-on, learn, iterate, and improve. Secondly, it's always a wise decision to turn to professionals. Their expertise can guide you through the initial hurdles, ensuring you leverage AI in the most effective way. Lastly, while it's tempting to dive headfirst into AI, avoid using it rashly. It's not about how quickly you can integrate it, but how effectively you can make it work for your specific needs. Embrace AI, but do so thoughtfully and strategically. Dmitrii sees AI as the future of marketing. He was among the first to implement the new technology to the marketing campaign of midsize business. He believes that the endless opportunities that the tool offers should be explored by every business or company to grow. This is the way businesses can directly interact with their customers, generate leads, increase the rate of conversion, launch brands, track customer feedback, and much more. Besides, they can monetize this presence to boost revenue.

Find the Guru among Pros Digital marketing is a dynamic art that demands a lifelong learning experience, especially in today's fiercely competitive business environment. As the online world evolves, staying ahead requires not just an advantage but a necessity. Successful digital marketing goes beyond one-size-fits-all approaches. It requires agility, personalized messaging, and a command of cutting-edge tools as consumer behaviors change and new platforms emerge. In this landscape, finding a digital marketing Guru among the myriad of pros and wannabes is crucial. Gurus not only understand current trends but anticipate future innovations, standing out as beacons of knowledge. They seamlessly navigate the digital sea, blending technology with a personal touch, pioneering new strategies that go beyond the traditional playbook.