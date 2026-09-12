Who Is Hosting the 78th Emmy Awards? Everything to Know Ahead of the Ceremony

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For the first time in 15 years, a woman will take the stage as host of the 78th Emmy Awards. The upcoming ceremony will carry added significance as it coincides with NBC's 100th anniversary. Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the event, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers. "In the year that we celebrate NBC's 100th anniversary, we're honored to be the home of the Emmy Awards and know we're in great hands with Jesse and his team," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBC & Peacock, said in a statement on April 30. "His experience on previous Emmys and other high-profile broadcasts makes him a perfect choice to produce this beloved event." Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, here's everything to know about the host of the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Who Is Hosting the 2026 Emmy Awards?

Source: MEGA The 2026 Emmy Awards will coincide with NBC's 100th anniversary.

On July 7, NBCUniversal and the Television Academy named Law & Order: Special Victim Unit actress Mariska Hargitay as the 2026 Emmy Awards host. "Mariska has earned her place among television's icons," Neal said. "Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV. As NBC celebrates 100 years of unforgettable storytelling, we can't think of anyone more fitting to help celebrate the incredible legacy of television." Meanwhile, Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego called Hargitay "one of television's most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture." He continued, "We're so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year's Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television." Hargitay leads the longest-running primetime live-action drama as Captain Olivia Benson, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

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What Has Mariska Hargitay Said About Hosting the 78th Emmy Awards?

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Source: MEGA The 2026 Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

In the same press release, Hargitay said "bringing important stories into the light" has been the "heartbeat" of her career. "It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers," she said. "Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us." The award-winning actress added, "Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next." It will mark the first time since Angela Lansbury hosted the 1993 Emmys that the ceremony has not been emceed by a comedian. Additionally, it will be the first time in 15 years that a woman has taken on hosting duties, following Jane Lynch, who hosted in 2011.

When and Where Will the 78th Emmy Awards Be Held?

Source: MEGA It will mark the first time since 1993 that the Emmy Awards have not been emceed by a comedian.