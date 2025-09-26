or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: SVU
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Law & Order: SVU' Slammed After Killing Fan-Favorite Character During Season 27 Premiere: 'Not Well'

Photo of 'Law & Order: SUV'
Source: NBC

'Law & Order: SUV' started with a bang as viewers were shocked that Captain Donald Cragen, a fan-favorite star, was killed off in the Season 27 premiere.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Law & Order: SUV started with a bang as viewers were shocked that a fan-favorite star was killed off in the Season 27 premiere.

The episode, which premiered on NBC on Thursday, September 25, began with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) as she attended the funeral of her long-time boss, Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek).

Article continues below advertisement

A Fan-Favorite Was Killed Off

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dann Florek's character was killed off on 'Law & Order: SUV.'
Source: NBC

Dann Florek's character was killed off on 'Law & Order: SUV.'

“He was the best boss that I ever had,” Benson said during the episode. “Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him.”

Cragen was a series regular from the show’s 1990 debut, appearing for 15 seasons before leaving in 2014. He later returned only for guest appearances. The death of the fictional character clearly shook the franchise, with fans of the long-running series taking the time to share their opinions on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Donald Cragen's Death

Photo of Former colleagues reunited during the funeral on 'Law & Order: SVU.'
Source: NBC

Former colleagues reunited during the funeral on 'Law & Order: SVU.'

“I can't believe they did my boy like that. Not Cragen!!! Lawd, not one of our OGs!! #SVU #LawAndOrderSVU 😪🥺😭💔,” one fan wrote via X.

Meanwhile, another user added, “They done unalived Cragennnnn?! I’m not well. 😢🥺”

“I AM NOT OKAY 🥺😢🥲RIP Captain Cragen 🕊️🙏🏾❤️,” a third quipped.

Although the captain’s cause of death wasn’t confirmed during the premiere, the occasion served as a reunion for his former colleagues.

MORE ON:
Law & Order: SVU

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers Were Treated to One Final Appearance

Photo of Viewers were treated to one final look of the beloved actor.
Source: NBC

Viewers were treated to one final look of the beloved actor.

Viewers were treated to one final glimpse of the beloved actor during the memorial service as Benson and the crew gathered to listen to one of his recorded retirement speeches.

"It's been a long road. It hasn't always been pleasant, and it certainly hasn't always been easy. I lived for my job, I don't think that surprises anybody, and I can't imagine my life any other way,” he said in the video. "It has been a privilege to have been able to serve with you."

Cragen's Last Appearance Was in 2024

Photo of Dann Florek said his 'Law & Order: SVU' mirrored him in real life.character
Source: NBC

Dann Florek said his 'Law & Order: SVU' mirrored him in real life character

Cragen’s last on-camera appearance in the Law & Order franchise was on the spinoff, Organized Crime, which premiered in March 2024, when Cragen faked having a medical emergency as a distraction after a group of men stormed the diner where he was meeting Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni).

“I think Cragen was a father figure to a lot of the people in the show, but for some wonderful reason, I think Dann Florek was kind of a father figure to a lot of the people and the actors,” Florek told a news outlet of how his character mirrors him in January 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.