'Law & Order: SVU' Slammed After Killing Fan-Favorite Character During Season 27 Premiere: 'Not Well'

Article continues below advertisement

Law & Order: SUV started with a bang as viewers were shocked that a fan-favorite star was killed off in the Season 27 premiere. The episode, which premiered on NBC on Thursday, September 25, began with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) as she attended the funeral of her long-time boss, Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek).

Article continues below advertisement

A Fan-Favorite Was Killed Off

Source: NBC Dann Florek's character was killed off on 'Law & Order: SUV.'

“He was the best boss that I ever had,” Benson said during the episode. “Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him.” Cragen was a series regular from the show’s 1990 debut, appearing for 15 seasons before leaving in 2014. He later returned only for guest appearances. The death of the fictional character clearly shook the franchise, with fans of the long-running series taking the time to share their opinions on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Donald Cragen's Death

Source: NBC Former colleagues reunited during the funeral on 'Law & Order: SVU.'

“I can't believe they did my boy like that. Not Cragen!!! Lawd, not one of our OGs!! #SVU #LawAndOrderSVU 😪🥺😭💔,” one fan wrote via X. Meanwhile, another user added, “They done unalived Cragennnnn?! I’m not well. 😢🥺” “I AM NOT OKAY 🥺😢🥲RIP Captain Cragen 🕊️🙏🏾❤️,” a third quipped. Although the captain’s cause of death wasn’t confirmed during the premiere, the occasion served as a reunion for his former colleagues.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers Were Treated to One Final Appearance

Source: NBC Viewers were treated to one final look of the beloved actor.

Viewers were treated to one final glimpse of the beloved actor during the memorial service as Benson and the crew gathered to listen to one of his recorded retirement speeches. "It's been a long road. It hasn't always been pleasant, and it certainly hasn't always been easy. I lived for my job, I don't think that surprises anybody, and I can't imagine my life any other way,” he said in the video. "It has been a privilege to have been able to serve with you."

Cragen's Last Appearance Was in 2024

Source: NBC Dann Florek said his 'Law & Order: SVU' mirrored him in real life character