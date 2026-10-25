Who Is Kaylub Giamanco? Everything to Know About the Dad Who Stopped the Oregon School Shooter

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The Oregon man who fatally shot a teenage school shooting suspect at Silver Rail Elementary School has been identified as Kaylub Giamanco. On October 15, a 16-year-old gunman opened fire at the school in Bend, Ore., killing a 25-year-old and three students, ages 5, 8 and 11. Among those critically injured were a 54-year-old teacher and a 7-year-old student, both of whom were taken to a local hospital. At a news conference held hours after the attack, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised Giamanco — without identifying him by name — for intervening and helping prevent further loss of life. "To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," said Kotek. Here's everything to know about Giamanco and his role in stopping the school shooting.

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Who Is Kaylub Giamanco?

Source: Kaylub Giamanco/Facebook Kaylub Giamanco intervened when a gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore.

Giamanco is a 36-year-old "lifelong bend resident," according to Central Oregon Daily. His family also confirmed that he is the father of two daughters who attended Silver Rail Elementary School. "Kaylub has a genuine heart and he loves his community and his family and his children," his mother, Kenda Freeman, told CBS News. "He's just a good person, in general." She revealed Giamanco called her shortly after shooting the gunman, saying, "He said, 'Mom, I just shot and killed somebody.' I said, 'Kaylub, tell me about it.' He said, 'A man went into my daughter's school and shot kids,' and he said, 'and I looked at him point-blank, and I shot and killed him, Mom.'" Freeman continued, "I told him he was a hero, he did what he had to do, and that he did the right thing, and that I was proud of him and that he was a hero and he saved a lot of lives. And he said, 'Mom, I couldn't save them all.'"

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What Does Kaylub Giamanco Do for a Living?

Source: Kaylub Giamanco/Facebook A teacher and three students died during the shooting incident on October 15.

Giamanco is a carpenter. He previously participated in "military shooting drills" with "a group of guys who served in combat together in Iraq," he shared on Facebook in September 2018. "They taught me military shooting drills and told lot of great stories. Thank you veterans and men and women of the armed forces !!! We owe you big time," he continued. After the shooting, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to support Giamanco and help cover his family's trauma-informed therapy, mental health care, lost income and daily living expenses while he takes time away from work to be with his loved ones. "Kaylub, his wife Kelsey and their two young daughters have an incredibly difficult road ahead of them. The emotional and psychological impact of this tragedy cannot be overstated, and they deserve the time, space and resources to begin healing together," the page says. As of press time, it has raised $392,658 from approximately 8,400 donations, reaching 99 percent of its $400,000 goal.

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How Did Kaylub Giamanco Stop the Oregon School Shooter?

Source: Kaylub Giamanco/Facebook; GoFundMe Kaylub Giamanco fatally shot the 16-year-old suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect — identified as John Griffin, per NBC News and The New York Times — forced his way into Silver Rail Elementary School while carrying a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mother. Giamanco, who was passing by in the area after finishing lunch, fatally shot the suspect having watched him "enter the school and pursued him." Inside, a teacher reportedly confronted and tackled the gunman before Giamanco intervened. The suspect, who had previously attended special education classes at the school, died before police arrived at 1:02 p.m. local time. KTVZ reported that Giamanco has a concealed carry permit. "I miss my boy," the shooter's mother, Shauntai Nickerson, said in remarks reported by multiple media outlets. "I'm so sorry, I wish I could have done something. I'm sorry for their loss."

What Has Kaylub Giamanco's Family Said About the Incident?

Source: Kaylub Giamanco/Facebook A GoFundMe was set up to support Kaylub Giamanco and his family.