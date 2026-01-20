Who Is Karley Scott Collins? Meet the Country Star Linked to Keith Urban Post-Nicole Kidman Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Karley Scott Collins Is From Florida

Source: MEGA Karley Scott Collins has sparked dating rumors with Keith Urban.

Keith Urban kicked off a new wave of romance rumors with rising country star Karley Scott Collins. Born to parents Nena and Scott Collins, the young singer grew up in the small town of Lake City in Florida, where she honed her musical skills.

Karley Scott Collins Is a Former Actress

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was previously linked to guitarist Maggie Baugh.

Karley pursued an acting career before transitioning to country music, making appearances in The Class, Hottie and the Nottie and Once Upon a Time. "I got started in music because I was an actress when I was younger," she shared in an interview. "When I was nine, I had got this audition and they told me I needed to learn how to play guitar for it. So, that was when I picked up my first guitar ever, and I just kind of just really fell in love with it, and pretty much never put it down."

Karley Scott Collins Is Also a Country Singer

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split after 19 years of marriage.

Growing up in a household where music was ever-present, Karley found herself picking up a guitar as "everything kind of clicked" for her. "As soon as I started to figure out how to put chords together, I started to write my own songs," she continued. "My life started really focusing and revolving around music soon after that." Karley began traveling to Nashville after high school and met people around the area. She then scored a publishing deal in 2019 after a publisher overheard one of her songs. "People have been really, really open to me and my music. I'm really proud to be a woman in music, that's for sure," she shared. The "Quit You" songstress landed her big break when she signed to Sony Music Nashville in 2023 and released her debut album, Flight Risk, two years later.

Karley Scott Collins Sparked Dating Rumors With Keith Urban

Source: @karleyscottcollins/Instagram; MEGA Karley Scott Collins previously opened for Keith Urban during one of his tours.

In a Daily Mail report published on January 17, a source claimed Keith "has someone, which is why the girls [Sunday and Faith] are publicly supporting mom [Nicole Kidman]." "People think they are even living together," the insider added. "Look, teen girls love their dads, so there's a reason they're making it three against one." Karley opened for Keith during his 2025 High and Alive World Tour.

Karley Scott Collins Is 32 Years Younger Than Keith Urban

Source: @karleyscottcollins/Instagram; MEGA Karley Scott is currently signed to Sony Music Nashville.

The 26-year-old was born on December 14, 1999, making her 32 years younger than the 58-year-old Grammy-winning singer, who was born on October 26, 1967.

Karley Scott Collins Addressed the Relationship Speculation

Source: @karleyscottcollins/Instagram; MEGA Karley Scott responded to the claims on Instagram.