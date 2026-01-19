Country Singer Refutes Rumors She's Dating Keith Urban in Stern Message: 'Ridiculous'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
Country singer Karley Scott Collins is shutting down swirling rumors that she’s romantically linked to Keith Urban.
The 26-year-old rising artist addressed the speculation head-on after reports claimed she and the country superstar had moved in together. Collins took to her Instagram Stories to repost a screenshot of the article, adding her own blunt response: “yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue.”
The denial comes after online chatter suggested the two were sharing a home, with insiders allegedly claiming the supposed relationship was “serious.” Still, another source pushed back on that narrative, telling an outlet there is no “suggestion they had an affair” before Urban’s September 2025 divorce from Nicole Kidman.
Collins, who previously worked as a child actress, appeared in the film Amish Grace and the TV series Once Upon a Time before shifting her focus to music.
Meanwhile, Urban’s rumored dating life has reportedly played a role in recent family dynamics. Sources claimed his daughters — Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15 — are allegedly taking their mom's side in the divorce.
"I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting mom. People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there's a reason they're making it three against one," the source shared.
"They were with [Kidman] in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a 'turkey trot' running race on Thanksgiving, which is really unusual; she's generally more private than that," they noted. “Each time you see them, they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks like 'us against the world.'"
The tension follows the former couple's finalization of their divorce on January 6, wrapping things up in just four months.
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing “unreconcilable differences.” Still, rumors later surfaced suggesting Urban, also 58, may have been unfaithful.
Before Collins entered the conversation, fans speculated Urban was romantically involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, after he changed lyrics during a performance of “The Fighter,” a song originally written about Kidman.
The singer swapped out the original line, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter,” for, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”
Baugh's father denied the rumors.
Despite the drama, Kidman appears to be focused on a major personal reset.
"Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," a close friend said late last year. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."