Who Is Kristi Noem's Husband? 5 Things to Know About Bryon Noem

Bryon Noem Is a South Dakota Native

Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram Bryon and Kristi Noem have been married for 34 years.

While Kristi Noem is a frequent headline-maker, her husband, Bryon Noem, keeps a relatively private profile. Bryon, who became South Dakota's first-ever First Gentleman in 2019, grew up on a farm in Hamlin County, South Dakota. "It's where I learned the values of hard work and self-reliance," he said of his hometown.

Bryon Noem Has a Degree in Business and Finance

Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram Bryon Noem became South Dakota's first First Gentleman.

Bryon earned a degree in business and finance from Northern State University. He became involved in a range of activities and business endeavors following his college graduation, including coaching basketball and working on his family farm. He later worked as an insurance agent at Bryant State Bank before purchasing its insurance portion and establishing Noem Insurance, a crop insurance agency.

Bryon and Kristi Noem Married in 1992

Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram Bryon Noem works closely with his wife 'to create a stronger South Dakota for the next generation.'

Bryon and Kristi exchanged vows in a ceremony in Watertown, South Dakota, in 1992. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security was only 20 when they married, according to reports.

Bryon and Kristi Noem Have 3 Children Together

Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram Bryon Noem has been part of small businesses in South Dakota.

Following their 1992 nuptials, Bryon and Kristi went on to welcome three children: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick and Booker Noem. "You see, I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time I really had no idea what kind of a father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model," Kristi gushed about Bryon in a 2019 blog post. The mom-of-three added, "Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families. As the years went by and the kids were born, his actions revealed to me how he viewed fatherhood. He served."

Bryon Noem Launched 'This is South Dakota' Program

Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram Bryon Noem has largely maintained a low public profile.