Who Is Kristi Noem's Husband? 5 Things to Know About Bryon Noem
Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Bryon Noem Is a South Dakota Native
While Kristi Noem is a frequent headline-maker, her husband, Bryon Noem, keeps a relatively private profile.
Bryon, who became South Dakota's first-ever First Gentleman in 2019, grew up on a farm in Hamlin County, South Dakota.
"It's where I learned the values of hard work and self-reliance," he said of his hometown.
Bryon Noem Has a Degree in Business and Finance
Bryon earned a degree in business and finance from Northern State University. He became involved in a range of activities and business endeavors following his college graduation, including coaching basketball and working on his family farm.
He later worked as an insurance agent at Bryant State Bank before purchasing its insurance portion and establishing Noem Insurance, a crop insurance agency.
Bryon and Kristi Noem Married in 1992
Bryon and Kristi exchanged vows in a ceremony in Watertown, South Dakota, in 1992. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security was only 20 when they married, according to reports.
Bryon and Kristi Noem Have 3 Children Together
Following their 1992 nuptials, Bryon and Kristi went on to welcome three children: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick and Booker Noem.
"You see, I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time I really had no idea what kind of a father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model," Kristi gushed about Bryon in a 2019 blog post.
The mom-of-three added, "Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families. As the years went by and the kids were born, his actions revealed to me how he viewed fatherhood. He served."
Bryon Noem Launched 'This is South Dakota' Program
In 2019, Bryon — together with his wife — launched South Dakota's First Gentleman's initiative called "This is South Dakota."
"Our hometowns are the heartbeat of our state, and I want to highlight them," he said in a video. "I want to remind people that South Dakota's rural communities are some of the best places to raise a family or to start a business. I’m excited for this opportunity to listen to the stories of our people and our rural communities. Our small towns are our culture. They're who we are. This is South Dakota."