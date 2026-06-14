Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored New Boyfriend Henry Smith? 5 Things to Know About the Influencer

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Henry Smith Is From California

Source: @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/Instagram Madelyn Cline is rumored to be dating influencer Henry Smith.

Madelyn Cline appears to be off the market. The Outer Banks actress is at the center of dating rumors with Henry Smith, an influencer who hails from California. In an interview with Ellie Reed, he confirmed he was born on February 9, 1997, in Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif. "It's a hospital that looks like a mansion, but it's a hospital," said Smith. He was raised in La Jolla, Calif., by his parents, a professor at San Diego State and a high school Latin teacher turned criminal defense attorney. Per Smith, the household he grew up in was "very liberal and forward-thinking."

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Henry Smith Was Dismissed From Indiana University

Source: @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/Instagram A news outlet confirmed the two are dating.

Smith revealed he chose to attend Indiana University so he could be roommates with his best friend named Park. However, his time at the university was short-lived. He was dismissed after two semesters when his academic performance suffered because his attention "went to fraternizing." "That was the first time in my life where… I think I got a dose of reality… Probably really the first and only time I've hit rock bottom in my life," he told Reed. Smith's parents moved him home, where he attended a community college. He was eventually recruited to play for the Division I team at San José State University, where he also studied psychology. "Never once do they tell high school boys that it's okay if you're 17 and you're not feeling ready to move to college and do well. That you can go to community college, and you will do so well there, and you can grow up emotionally and mentally, in all aspects of your life," he reflected on the turbulent period of his college years. "I wish somebody had told me that."

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Henry Smith Is an Influencer

Source: @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/Instagram Madelyn Cline previously dated Chase Stokes and Pete Davidson.

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Smith once served as mayoral intern in San José before landing a job as the mayor's environmental policy advisor. "More than anything, [my time working for the Mayor] taught me that if, in your life, you want to achieve forward-moving outcomes, you can't…" he said of his time in the public service sector, per Reed's blog. "When it really comes down to it, it's people who can find consensus with people who think differently than them, who will make the small steps forward to eventually get you to big steps and change and positive progress," he continued. "You have to understand, fundamentally, that there will always be people who think differently than you, and they have valid reasons for thinking differently… You can't force them to change and be like you, because then you're part of the problem."

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Henry Smith Was Named People's 2025 Sexiest TikTok Star

Source: @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/Instagram Henry Smith has shared photos and videos featuring Madelyn Cline.

In 2025, People named Smith as the Sexiest TikTok Star of the year. He reacted to the news by sharing a screenshot of the article alongside the caption, "woke up feeling like the sexiest (tiktoker) man alive - probably won't shut up about this ever. I love you guys so much thank you forever 💌."

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Henry Smith Sparked Dating Rumors With Madelyn Cline in March

Source: @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/Instagram; @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr/TikTok They were spotted spending time together before the dating rumors emerged.