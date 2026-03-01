Who Is Odessa A'zion? Everything to Know About the 'Marty Supreme' Actress and Her Casting Controversy

Article continues below advertisement

Odessa A'zion Is a Los Angeles Native

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion's casting in 'Deep Cuts' sparked backlash.

Odessa A'zion is a native of the City of Angels. According to her Fam profile on Paramount+, the 25-year-old rising star grew up in Los Angeles but has also spent time living in Germany and Boston. She attended Champs Charter High School, a performing arts high school in Los Angeles. A'zion's bio also shared some of her hobbies, including playing guitar and piano, singing in her band, painting, crafting, wood burning, sewing and clay-making. Her love for designing has pushed her to start developing a future clothing line.

Article continues below advertisement

Odessa A'zion's Parents Are Also Famous

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion revealed she once ran away from home.

The "It girl" was born to famous parents, German filmmaker Percy Adlon and actress Pamela Adlon. Pamela famously appeared in Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Grease 2. Meanwhile, Percy directed award-winning films like Five Last Days, Rosalie Goes Shopping and Baghdad Café. Acting truly runs in the family, as Odessa's older sister Gideon Adlon is also an actress. In an interview with W Magazine, the I Love LA star shared how she got a head start in the industry. "When I was eight, I asked for headshots for my birthday and I never got it," she said. "This sounds so, so, so stupid and cliché, but when I was younger, I always put on different characters for my family, just for fun, and would make mini-movies and literally look in the mirror and pretend to be someone else." Odessa finally got a manager and began going on auditions when she was 15. "My first audition ever, I didn't know what you were supposed to wear, so I ended up looking it up online," she shared. "It was like, 'Wear tight black pants and nothing too flashy.' I literally wore that and was so uncomfortable. I'm not a 'girly-girly' — I like baggy clothes, and that's how I feel comfortable. But when I started to go on more and more auditions, I learned it's meant to be what you feel is right for the role, so now I go in my clothes. It'll be a Metallica shirt, and people really don't care."

Article continues below advertisement

Odessa A'zion Has Starred in Several Films and TV Shows

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion is known for her role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Since launching her acting career, Odessa has appeared in several hit shows and films, including Fam, Grand Army, The Inhabitant, Until Dawn and Fresh Kills. However, her auditions were not always successful. "One that I really wanted and was really excited about, but didn't even get a call back was that show I Love D---," she told W Magazine. "Is that what it's called? And another one was Santa Clarita Diet. I didn't get that one, either." Odessa finally got her first-ever callback after auditioning for a role on Nashville. She recalled, "I found out I got it in an Uber, and my mom called me and I was like, 'Holy s---! F---!' I was freaking out. And I didn't even think I was going to get it. I thought a callback was the biggest thing in the world." Looking ahead, Odessa shared what she hopes to portray in her future projects. "I really would love to do roles that are difficult for people to watch," she shared. "This might sound stupid, but I want to be able to make people cry, and I want people to be afraid of me. Not in real life, just on screen."

Article continues below advertisement

Odessa A'zion Auditioned for 'Euphoria'

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion has been nominated for various awards.

Odessa revealed she attempted to join the cast of HBO's Euphoria but did not receive a call when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production — but it turned out to be a redirection after all. "Every time something came up, I'd be like, ​'Oh, is she right [for the part]?' And she wasn't right, or I was thinking about her for things [but] wondering, ​'Why is this girl not blowing up?'" Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti told Face Magazine. Jennifer, who also served as a casting director for Marty Supreme, said Odessa's Euphoria audition helped her secure her role in the 2025 film. "This is why I think it's so important to go to every audition," said Odessa. "You never know who's going to remember you from something."

Article continues below advertisement

Odessa A'zion Was Cast in A24's Adaptation of 'Deep Cuts' — But She Later Dropped Out

Source: MEGA Ariela Barer has been cast in the role instead.