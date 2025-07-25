Who Is Pedro Pascal Dating? Inside the Actor's Romantic Relationships

Actor Pedro Pascal has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, leaving fans eager to know who he’s currently dating.

Pascal isn’t known to be dating someone in the public eye. Not much is known about the Last of Us star’s love life as he’s known to be private.

He reportedly dated Orange Is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia after they both guest-starred on a 2008 episode of Law & Order. Years later, Pascal was speculated to have also dated his Game of Thrones costar, Lena Headey, in 2014.

“Lena is one of my [favorite people]…She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush,” Pascal said, per Daily Mail. “Talk about male or female, you’re going to get a crush on her easy.”