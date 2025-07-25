or
Who Is Pedro Pascal Dating? Inside the Actor's Romantic Relationships

Photo of Pedro Pascal.
Source: MEGA

Actor Pedro Pascal has solidified his status as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, leaving fans eager to know who he's currently dating.

July 25 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Pedro Pascal has solidified his status as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, thanks to his swoon-worthy roles in hit series like The Last of Us, Narcos and more — leaving fans eager to know who he's currently dating.

Who Is Pedro Pascal Dating?

Image of Not much is known about Pedro Pascal's private relationships.
Source: MEGA

Not much is known about Pedro Pascal's private relationships.

Pascal isn’t known to be dating someone in the public eye. Not much is known about the Last of Us star’s love life as he’s known to be private.

He reportedly dated Orange Is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia after they both guest-starred on a 2008 episode of Law & Order. Years later, Pascal was speculated to have also dated his Game of Thrones costar, Lena Headey, in 2014.

“Lena is one of my [favorite people]…She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush,” Pascal said, per Daily Mail. “Talk about male or female, you’re going to get a crush on her easy.”

Pedro Pascal Recently Sparked Rumors With Jennifer Aniston

Image of Pedro Pascal sparked romance rumors with Jennifer Aniston.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal sparked romance rumors with Jennifer Aniston.

The romance rumors have only continued in 2025.

In early March, Pascal was spotted grabbing dinner with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston. However, he quickly slammed those rumors during The Last of Us Season 2 premiere later that month.

Pedro Pascal Sparked Romance Rumors With Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal

Image of Pedro Pascal sparked romance rumors with his 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' costar Vanessa Kirby.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal sparked romance rumors with his 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' costar Vanessa Kirby.

“We’re friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” Pascal told E! News. “It happens.”

Later that year, Pascal confused fans with his close relationship with his Fantastic Four: First Steps costar Vanessa Kirby. The pair — alongside costars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn — were seen taking questions together during an interview in a video posted by BuzzFeed. In the clip, Kirby could be seen stroking the hunk's neck for a few seconds as Pascal started to talk about their first few days of filming.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's Relationship Sparked Discourse

image of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparked major rumors during their press tour.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparked major rumors during their press tour.

The interaction has sparked widespread online discussion about the duo's closeness. “What would you do if this was your wife and she doing this with the man in this video?” one user wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another user added, “Why are they so touchy?”

