Who Is RJ Mitte's Fiancée Kennedy Suarez? Inside Their Relationship Before the 'Breaking Bad' Actor's Death

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Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, a year before his death on October 12. The couple, who had been friends for over a decade before dating, got engaged during Suarez's 30th birthday in California in October 2025. While their relationship status at the time of Mitte's death remains unclear, he last publicly shared a post about his fiancée in February. "Happy Valentine's Day 🤍 Looking back at these moments with you reminds me how grateful I am for the love and kindness we share," he captioned the Instagram post. "Love transcends all. Go out and share yours." Read on to learn more about Suarez and her relationship with Mitte.

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Kennedy Suarez Works as an HR Generalist

Source: @rjmitte/Instagram RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez's relationship at the time of his death is unclear.

According to People, Suarez worked remotely as a human resources generalist, allowing her to accompany Mitte on film projects and public appearances. Despite Mitte's public profile, the human resources professional has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight.

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RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez Were Friends Before Their Romance Began

Source: @rjmitte/Instagram RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez were in a long-term relationship.

Mitte and Suarez had known each other for more than a decade before their friendship developed into a romantic relationship. Per reports, their connection took a romantic turn during a trip together around 2020, when they realized they had developed deeper feelings for each other.

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RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez Got Engaged in October 2025

Source: @rjmitte/Instagram RJ Mitte died two days after Kennedy Suarez's birthday.

Mitte and Suarez's romance continued for five years before the Switched at Birth star popped the question to her during her 30th birthday in California. He proposed during the 56th Annual Dia del Sol benefit gala, themed "Ethereal Elegance, A Shimmering Celebration," at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, Calif. Hosted by The Beach & Country Guild, the fundraising event benefited United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego — an organization Mitte supported as an ambassador. "I'm thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we're doing," Mitte told People at the time. "Kennedy is my everything and I can't wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next." Mitte reposted the article on his Instagram page alongside the text, "Well I think the news is out! Thank you @people for this lovely announcement, and big thanks to my friends and family for keeping our secret, and most of all thank you to my love @kennedyblaire for all the love and support you give me everyday." He then reflected on the importance of trust, commitment and standing by each other through life's challenges. "I've been grateful for all the love and kindness I have been given over the years, but Kennedy has been the greatest unconditional love no matter what we are going through, no matter what we are facing type love and we face it all together. I will never stop lifting her up like she has for me and can't wait for our future ❤️," Mitte continued. They lived together in the Brownsville, Texas, area.

Kennedy Suarez Supported RJ Mitte Throughout His Acting Career

Source: @rjmitte/Instagram RJ Mitte died on October 12.