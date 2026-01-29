Who Is Rob Schneider's Estranged Wife Patricia? 7 Things to Know After the Divorce Filing
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Patricia Schneider Is From Mexico
Almost two decades ago, Rob Schneider found love again when he met Patricia Azarcoya Schneider.
The funnyman's wife of 15 years was born in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, on March 6, 1988. She is 25 years younger than Rob, who was born on October 31, 1963.
Patricia Schneider Is a Film and TV Producer
As a film and TV producer, the Mexican beauty has worked on several Spanish-language programming, including El monchis, El pelado de la noche, CuentameLove, El show del Polaco and Que show con Alejandra Bogue, among others.
Patricia later co-wrote Rob's Netflix sitcom Real Rob with Jamie Lissow.
"We spent a year on the first season. I think it's some of the best stuff I've ever done. It's more of a cable-ish FX, HBO, or Netflix-type show. Now that we're done, we're going to find a nice home for it. I'm going to send it to Dawn French, and if she wants to work with me, I'll be very happy," Rob said of the project in an interview.
She also produced, wrote and appeared in Daddy Daughter Trip in 2022, which Rob also starred in. The flick also starred their daughter, Miranda Robbie Schneider.
Patricia Schneider Loves Cooking, Pilates and Dance
While working in the entertainment industry, Patricia also makes time for the things she loves.
She runs a YouTube channel, Cooking With Patricia, where she uploads cooking videos featuring her favorite recipes. She is also passionate about dancing and joined her first rumba show in September 2021.
In addition, Patricia's Instagram page, which has over 245,000 followers as of press time, boasts videos and photos of her practicing Pilates.
Patricia Schneider Met Rob Schneider on a Show in Mexico
Rob and Patricia crossed paths in the mid-2000s on the set of a show in Mexico that she was producing. They settled in Arizona following their wedding.
"My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer," the Saturday Night Live alum said in a 2022 press release.
Rob and Patricia Schneider Got Married in 2010
On January 27, 2010, Rob and Patricia exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.
"Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life," the father-of-three said in an April 2011 statement. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."
Rob and Patricia Schneider Have 2 Children Together
Rob and Patricia welcomed two children together during their marriage: daughter Miranda Scarlett, born on November 16, 2012, and daughter Madeline Robbie, born on September 14, 2016.
The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star also shares daughter Elle King with ex-wife London King.
Patricia Schneider Filed for Divorce From Rob Schneider in December 2025
After 15 years of marriage, Patricia quietly filed for divorce from Rob on December 8, 2025, in Maricopa County, Ariz., noting their union is "irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation."
Following the filing, a court order required both Patricia and Rob to attend a parenting class within 45 days of the issuance. The comedian accepted service for the petition on December 12, 2025, according to the court documents.
On January 27, an order was filed directing that the consent decree remain confidential.