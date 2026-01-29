Who Is Rob Schneider's Estranged Wife Patricia? 7 Things to Know After the Divorce Filing

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia Schneider Is From Mexico

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram Rob and Patricia Schneider were married for 15 years.

Almost two decades ago, Rob Schneider found love again when he met Patricia Azarcoya Schneider. The funnyman's wife of 15 years was born in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, on March 6, 1988. She is 25 years younger than Rob, who was born on October 31, 1963.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia Schneider Is a Film and TV Producer

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram Rob Schneider has been married three times.

As a film and TV producer, the Mexican beauty has worked on several Spanish-language programming, including El monchis, El pelado de la noche, CuentameLove, El show del Polaco and Que show con Alejandra Bogue, among others. Patricia later co-wrote Rob's Netflix sitcom Real Rob with Jamie Lissow. "We spent a year on the first season. I think it's some of the best stuff I've ever done. It's more of a cable-ish FX, HBO, or Netflix-type show. Now that we're done, we're going to find a nice home for it. I'm going to send it to Dawn French, and if she wants to work with me, I'll be very happy," Rob said of the project in an interview. She also produced, wrote and appeared in Daddy Daughter Trip in 2022, which Rob also starred in. The flick also starred their daughter, Miranda Robbie Schneider.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia Schneider Loves Cooking, Pilates and Dance

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram Patricia Schneider is Rob Schneider's third wife.

While working in the entertainment industry, Patricia also makes time for the things she loves. She runs a YouTube channel, Cooking With Patricia, where she uploads cooking videos featuring her favorite recipes. She is also passionate about dancing and joined her first rumba show in September 2021. In addition, Patricia's Instagram page, which has over 245,000 followers as of press time, boasts videos and photos of her practicing Pilates.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia Schneider Met Rob Schneider on a Show in Mexico

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram Rob and Patricia Schneider worked together in several shows.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Rob and Patricia crossed paths in the mid-2000s on the set of a show in Mexico that she was producing. They settled in Arizona following their wedding. "My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer," the Saturday Night Live alum said in a 2022 press release.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Patricia Schneider Got Married in 2010

Source: MEGA Rob Schneider talked about the nuptials in 2011.

On January 27, 2010, Rob and Patricia exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life," the father-of-three said in an April 2011 statement. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Patricia Schneider Have 2 Children Together

Source: @iamrobschneider/Instagram Rob Schneider has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Rob and Patricia welcomed two children together during their marriage: daughter Miranda Scarlett, born on November 16, 2012, and daughter Madeline Robbie, born on September 14, 2016. The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star also shares daughter Elle King with ex-wife London King.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia Schneider Filed for Divorce From Rob Schneider in December 2025

Source: @iamrobschneider/Instagram News about the divorce emerged on January 28.