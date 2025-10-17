Who Was Ace Frehley? 7 Things to Know About the KISS Founding Member After His Death at 74

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Was Born and Raised in New York City

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley was 74 at the time of his death.

Before becoming a KISS legend, Ace Frehley was an ordinary child from The Bronx, N.Y., where he was born and raised alongside his two siblings. "Music was always an important part of our household and our lives. We were always a church going family. Both Mother and Father were very involved in our church," Ace's brother Charles said. "One wonderful part of that experience for Nancy, Paul and me was all the beautiful music and singing we were exposed to from the time we were born. I truly believe that very early exposure to music directly affects an individual's ability to understand music later on in life." He added that their destiny was "to pick up the guitar...and never put it down!"

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Performed in Local Bands Before Joining KISS

Source: MEGA He was hospitalized after suffering a fall in his studio.

Frehley embraced his love for music by performing in local bands starting in the 1960s. Among his earliest groups was a cover band called Honey. "I will say that Ace was a super guitarist even then. Very innovative and he would hear something once and play it perfectly," the band's lead singer, Rich Circell, shared. "Even then he marched to his own drum. He showed no interest in singing back then. He was certainly the best guitar player I ever had the privilege of playing with. He was very fluid, clean and melodic." He also played with The Outrage, Cathedral and Molimo while juggling different jobs, including working as a messenger, mail carrier, liquor store delivery boy and furniture delivery boy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley's Time With KISS

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley's family said his condition 'had not improved' before his death.

In 1972, Frehley auditioned for KISS and successfully scored the lead guitarist position. Together with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss, they formally formed the band and released their debut album in February 1974. They dropped more studio albums in the years thereafter, including Dressed to Kill in 1975, Destroyer in 1976, Love Gun in 1977 and Dynasty in 1979. In 1982, Frehley left KISS and formed the group Frehley's Comet, which put out two successful albums. He rejoined KISS for a reunion tour in 1996 and continued playing with his bandmates until 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Also Launched a Successful Solo Career

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley died on October 16.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

As KISS rose to fame, the "New York Groove" rocker also launched his solo career. He released a self-titled album in 1978 and continued sharing solo projects afterward: Trouble Walkin', Anomaly, Space Invader, Origins Vol. 1, Spaceman, Origins Vol. 2 and 10,000 Volts. Frehley had also been working on his most recent solo studio album, Origins Vol. 3, which he planned to release this year. "Origins Vol. 3 will probably be out before the end of 2025," he told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station in December 2024. "I usually put out a record every year, year and a half, two years now. I have two more albums on my record deal with MNRK Music. And everything's great."

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Married Jeanette Trerotola in 1978

Source: @acefrehleyofficial/Instagram Ace Frehley uploaded a photo with his daughter a year before his death.

Frehley married his wife, Jeanette Trerotola, during a New York City ceremony in May 1978. They welcomed their daughter, Monique, in 1980 before they parted ways. "A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife," he wrote about their marriage in his book No Regrets. "Jeanette had decided to move on, and was involved in a relationship with a local guy."

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Began Dating Again After His Marriage Ended

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley left KISS for the first time in 1982.

The "Rock Soldiers" hitmaker moved on with Rachael Gordon and proposed to her in 2010. However, they called it quits in 2019 after 11 years together. Following his breakup with Gordon, Frehley began dating school teacher Lara Cove, whom he met in 2018. They were together for six years before ending their relationship. "After much thought and heartfelt conversations, Ace and I have decided to part ways," Cove revealed on her Facebook page. "This decision is a step we are taking as we both embark on new paths in our lives. I refuse to say one bad word about him and will not be discussing our breakup further. This statement is the only comment I will make on the matter, out of respect for him and my own integrity." Meanwhile, Frehley addressed the split during a June 2024 concert. "I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she's happy, I'm happy," he told his fans. "It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don't wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that's reality."

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Died at the Age of 74

Source: MEGA He also expanded his solo career after co-founding KISS.