Politics Who Was Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk? What to Know About the Turning Point USA Founder Who Was Shot Dead on Utah Campus Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10, was a rightwing activist known for being an outspoken ally to Donald Trump. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk, a rightwing activist who was known for being an outspoken ally to Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking on a university campus on Wednesday, September 10. Scroll down to learn more about the late star.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA.

Kirk was known for founding Turning Point USA, an organization that advertises itself as the “largest conservative movement,” per its official website. “Join us in our mission to spread the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government!” the website’s bio advertises. “So often, the narrative surrounding these issues is controlled by the Left. Now is the time to take up arms in the culture war and fight back against the prevailing establishment. At Turning Point USA, we equip you with the tools to articulate the conservative perspective and take practical steps to advance the message.” Turning Point USA boasts three million followers on social media, with the organization represented in more than 3,500 universities across the nation.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Charlie Kirk?

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was speaking at a Utah college when he was shot.

Kirk was shot while speaking to a large crowd of students beneath a tent while on his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The activist was targeted about twenty minutes into his speech at around 1:10 p.m. local time, and viral videos captured the moment he was visibly impacted. Kirk was struck by a suspect from a building 200 yards away. While videos showed a man being handcuffed, it was soon reported they had the wrong person, with the suspect still at large.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Shooter Remains at Large

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead after the shooting.

After the shooting, Utah Valley University canceled classes for the remainder of the day. “UVU campus is closed. Classes cancelled. Those on campus, secure in place until police officers can escort you safely off campus," a message read. "We ask for your patience throughout this process. We are providing updates as best as possible. This is an ongoing and unfolding event.” Kirk was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to multiple outlets. Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve, and their two children.

President Donald Trump Reacted to Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump reacted to Charlie Kirk's death.