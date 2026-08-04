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Whoopi Goldberg Admits Fans 'Would Be Shocked' by How Much She Earns From 'The View': 'I Love the Paycheck'

whoopi goldberg
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube;abc

Whoopi Goldberg still enjoys being on 'The View' after nearly two decades.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg is raking in the big bucks these days — and she's not afraid to let people know it.

The actress touched on her enviable salary while on the new episode of the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast after the titular host asked Goldberg what she "loves" the most about starring on The View.

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'I Love the Check'

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg admitted fans can't even 'imagine' how much she makes from 'The View.'
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg admitted fans can't even 'imagine' how much she makes from 'The View.'

"The check," the EGOT winner, 70, bluntly admitted. "I love the check."

"I can only imagine what that check is," Keke Palmer, 32, replied laughing.

"No, no, you can’t," quipped the talk show host. "Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked. As soon as they showed you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’"

"That's incredible. I love that," Palmer raved. "Praise God."

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Keke Palmer Praises Whoopi Goldberg

photo of Keke Palmer commended the talk show host for 'always' sharing her opinion on tough topics.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Keke Palmer commended the talk show host for 'always' sharing her opinion on tough topics.

Palmer felt the Ghost star was worthy of a hefty payday.

"You are always bringing it. Like you could phone it in, but you're always having a POV. You're always giving your view," the former Nickelodeon star noted of Goldberg. "And sometimes that puts you on the front lines of being attacked or praised, but you've been doing it forever. So, what do you say is the way that you maintain, you know, that kind of visibility?"

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Whoopi Goldberg Likes Sharing Her Opinions

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Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

The EGOT winner feels 'lucky' she has a job.

"I look around every day before I leave my house, and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks and I think, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job.’ And I come to work," the star shared.

"A lot of people don’t have jobs, so, I’m lucky," Goldberg acknowledged. "I like to talk, I like talking about stuff, I like people."

"And I’m okay with what I think I believe. I don’t mind doing that. Even when it irritates people," she admitted. "That’s what the show is. It’s not irritation, necessarily, but it is called The View."

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg recalled how Barbara Walters offered her a spot on 'The View.'
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg recalled how Barbara Walters offered her a spot on 'The View.'

The Nope star also asked Goldberg about how she got the coveted gig.

"I needed a job. Barbara [Walters] offered me a job," the comedian explained, referring to the series' late creator. "She said, ‘We just lost one of the people on the show, would you consider coming over?’ And I’d been doing a radio show, and I said, ‘Absolutely, yeah!’ She brought me over and it’s like I’ve been crazy-glued to that chair!"

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photo of Season 30 of 'The View' begins this September.
Source: abc

Season 30 of 'The View' begins this September.

Walters, who passed away at age 93 in 2023, launched The View in 1997.

Goldberg joined in 2007 for the series' eleventh season.

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