Whoopi Goldberg Collapses on 'The View' as She Admits to Being 'Out of Control' Watching the Knicks' Comeback Win: Watch
June 11 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg turned up the theatrics as she celebrated the New York Knicks' comeback win in the NBA Finals on the Thursday, June 11, episode of The View.
As soon as the co-hosts sat down at the table, the movie star kicked off by exclaiming, "Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute! Just hold on a second!"
'The Greatest Game Ever Played'
"Did you see what happened at the Garden last night?" she asked as she dramatically collapsed back in her chair.
"The Knicks scored the greatest comeback in NBA history. This was the greatest game and the worst game. It was all in one, but, for me, the greatest game I've ever witnessed in my life as a fan of any sport," declared the EGOT winner, who was at the arena to witness history. "This goes down, for me, as the greatest game ever played."
Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin Reenact the Shot
The actress was so excited she got up from her seat alongside Sunny Hostin so they could reenact Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby's game-winning shot.
"This was the greatest way to say to people it ain't over until it's over, until the hefty person sings, until the woman with the big feet sings, it doesn't matter, it's never over until it's over, and don't give up," Goldberg gushed. "You saw what they did."
'I Was Out of Control'
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Goldberg then took a dig at the refs, claiming they "were making calls nobody ever heard of before."
"I mean, people were staring, because I was in a box and people go, 'Do you know what he's talking about?' I said, 'No, I've never seen anything like that!' When I tell you I was out of control..." she confessed.
Sara Haines chimed in to praise the players.
"The mental aptitude of an elite athlete... it is easy to win when you're awesome. It's easy to win when it's tight and when you're close. It is not easy to come back in a finals game," she pointed out. "I think [the Knicks were down by] 29 at one point."
She continued, "To find that, and this isn't an individual sport, this is a team sport. So you need more than one person saying we still got this. And you try to teach that to young people. This game will forever be the example."
The Knicks are up 3-1 in the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, with the next game occurring in Texas on Saturday, June 13.